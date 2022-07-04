NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

interprovincial travel

9 Of The Most Epic Experiences I've Had In BC Since I Moved 10 Months Ago

You have to try these. 👇

Western Canada Editor
A beach in Tofino, B.C. Right: Kayaking in Vancouver, B.C.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Moving to Vancouver, B.C. from New Brunswick has been a whirlwind experience, and I've been able to take on some wild adventures since being here.

From trekking through forests and camping on hidden beaches, to standing under stunning waterfalls and surfing in Tofino, I've explored some of the most amazing places in the province.

Although I still have a long list of spots I want to hit up in my new home, these are nine of the best things I've done since I arrived.

If you're thinking about making the move across Canada like I did, or are just coming to B.C. for a visit this summer, make sure to try these out!

Surfing in Tofino

A beach in Tofino, B.C.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

If you're planning a trip to B.C., everyone will tell you to make sure that you go to Tofino, and there's a reason why. It's my favourite place that I've been to in the province, thanks to its beauty, small-town vibe, and incredible nature.

It's known for its amazing surfing, so I couldn't go there and not try to catch a few waves.

It didn't disappoint, and even though I'm far from a pro-surfer, it made for an unforgettable day.

Going to the Richmond Night Market

​If you're going to Vancouver this summer, make the Richmond Night Market your first stop. The annual market runs on weekends and has tons of stands selling everything from phone cases to delicious treats.

Plus, there are some fun carnival games if you're feeling lucky.

Kayaking right beside the city and the mountains

Kayaking in Vancouver, B.C.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

You can rent kayaks right from Jericho beach, and paddle with the mountains on one side of you and the city of Vancouver on the other. It's an experience that really summarizes what life in Vancouver is all about — getting the best of both worlds.

Checking out the nude beach

Not sure if this counts as "epic," but it was quite the experience.

Wreck Beach is actually the largest clothing-optional beach in Canada, and it's something everyone should check off their bucket list. It's actually a beautiful sandy beach, perfect for a hot day — with some interesting views.

Camping on the beach in Ucluelet

View from a tent.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

This was the perfect solution for avoiding Tofino prices. Ucluelet is an equally adorable little town just 30 minutes from Tofino, and I got to camp right on the beach there.

Drifting off to the sound of waves, in this secluded little cove, was my version of paradise.

Taking BC Ferries to Bowen Island

People on BC Ferries.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

My day spent on Bowen Island has to be one of my favourites in B.C. so. far, and it's only 20 minutes from Vancouver. The people there are so nice, and there are a ton of activities to keep you entertained on the tiny island.

Make sure to go for a hike and check out some of the seaside restaurants there.

Finding the waterfall on Mystic Beach

Mystic Beach, B.C.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

This hidden gem is on Vancouver Island, and you have to journey through a rainforest to reach it. It's so worth it for what's at the end though.

The waterfall cascades over a cliff along the beach, creating this magical view.

Hiking Tunnel Bluffs

This is a well-known hike near Vancouver, but it never gets old for me. The view is incredible, and there's a ton of space at the top to sit and relax while enjoying it. ​

Skiing in Panorama

While Whistler is amazing, my trip to Panorama Mountain Resort truly blew me away.

It felt like I was transported to the Swiss Alps, and I bet it's still an epic visit in the summer, just for the views alone.

