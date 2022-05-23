NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc hikes

This Easy BC Hike Leads You Through A Rainforest To A Secret Waterfall & Sandy Beach

You can explore sea caves, too! 🌊

Vancouver Editor
Person beside a waterfall. Right: Person walking out of a sea-cave.

Person beside a waterfall. Right: Person walking out of a seacave.

@mystiah | Instagram, @phuonglchau | Instagram

There are endless adventures to take this summer in B.C., but this hidden waterfall needs to be at the top of everyone's bucket lists.

It's just a short hike to get to this magical beach, but you have to venture through the lush rainforest on the way. The whole journey is breathtaking, and you'll get to explore a unique waterfall and some sea caves on the sandy shore.

All of these amazing things are on one Vancouver Island beach, with a very appropriate name — Mystic Beach.

It's located along the Juan de Fuca Trail, and the hike is not difficult.

According to Alltrails, it is a 2.1-kilometre out-and-back trail near Sooke.

It will only take about 40 minutes of walking to get to the secret beach — and it's worth every minute of the journey.

Plus, hiking through the scenic rainforest is an adventure in itself. You will cross massive trees, beautiful flowers, and even a suspension bridge.

Hopefully, you're not afraid of heights!

The hike that's required to get there makes this beach calm and secluded, without massive crowds. Once you arrive at the sandy ground you'll be able to see the waterfall on one side of the beach.

The waterfall cascades from the high above cliffs, creating a uniquely beautiful sight. On a sunny day, you can even stand underneath it — experiencing nature's shower.

You'll pass by sea caves on the way, which you can crawl inside and explore.

With all of these hidden gems, it's no surprise that this beach is called "mystic."

Mystic Beach

​Address: Juan de Fuca Provincial Park

Why You Need To Go: Get out your hiking shoes because this is the ultimate hidden gem to explore this summer!

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...