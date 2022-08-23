NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bc hikes

This Surreal Hike Is A Road Trip Away From Vancouver & It Has A Magical Waterfall

It's time to go chasing waterfalls!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A woman in front of the Rolley Falls. Right: Rolley Falls.​

A woman in front of the Rolley Falls. Right: Rolley Falls.

@rupidhillon | Instagram, Dario4446 | Dreamstime

There are so many surreal hikes to do throughout the province of B.C. and luckily this one with a magical waterfall is just an easy 1.5-hour road trip away from Vancouver.

Rolley Lake and Falls Loop is a 4.7-kilometre loop trail in Mission, B.C. that will lead you right to some stunning falls. It will take roughly one hour and 23 minutes to complete and it makes for the perfect weekend plan.

So, start calling up your friends and planning a quick road trip over to this amazing hiking destination.

Although this hike is beautiful, might not be for the beginner hikers out there. This trail is "considered a moderately challenging route," according to AllTrails.

If this happens to be your first hike ever, you might want to try something a little bit easier first.

Dogs are also welcome to join you on your adventures to these mesmerizing falls, although, they will need to stay on a leash. So if you dread leaving your furry friend at home alone don't fret because you can bring them along with you!

The trail is pretty popular and well-known in the area, so don't be surprised if you happen to run into a few people along the way.

Not only is this area popular for hiking, but it is also popular for birding and snowshoeing in the winter months too.

Rolley Lake and Falls Loop

Price: Free

Address: Rolley Lake Provincial Park, Mission, British Columbia

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...