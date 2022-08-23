This Surreal Hike Is A Road Trip Away From Vancouver & It Has A Magical Waterfall
It's time to go chasing waterfalls!
There are so many surreal hikes to do throughout the province of B.C. and luckily this one with a magical waterfall is just an easy 1.5-hour road trip away from Vancouver.
Rolley Lake and Falls Loop is a 4.7-kilometre loop trail in Mission, B.C. that will lead you right to some stunning falls. It will take roughly one hour and 23 minutes to complete and it makes for the perfect weekend plan.
So, start calling up your friends and planning a quick road trip over to this amazing hiking destination.
Although this hike is beautiful, might not be for the beginner hikers out there. This trail is "considered a moderately challenging route," according to AllTrails.
If this happens to be your first hike ever, you might want to try something a little bit easier first.
Dogs are also welcome to join you on your adventures to these mesmerizing falls, although, they will need to stay on a leash. So if you dread leaving your furry friend at home alone don't fret because you can bring them along with you!
The trail is pretty popular and well-known in the area, so don't be surprised if you happen to run into a few people along the way.
Not only is this area popular for hiking, but it is also popular for birding and snowshoeing in the winter months too.
Rolley Lake and Falls Loop
Price: Free
Address: Rolley Lake Provincial Park, Mission, British Columbia