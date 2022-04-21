This 7 km Hike In BC Is Surrounded By Mountains & Leads To A Crystal Clear Blue Lake
It's in a stunning national park. ⛰️
There's a lake in B.C. with bright blue water, surrounded by mountains, and a simple 7-kilometre hike through Yoho National Park will get you there.
The province is full of breathtaking hikes, but this one will make you feel you've stepped into a different world because it's just that beautiful.
The Lake McArthur trail is a popular hike for people throughout the summer months and takes about three to four hours to complete.
You start at one breathtaking lake, called Lake O'Hara, and hike up to the equally beautiful Lake McArthur.
I mean — if you start at a spot like this you know the hike is going to be next-level stunning.
The trail is a loop, and you get beautiful B.C. scenery the entire time.
If you want a little break, you can go for a float in the lake. On a sunny day, there's nothing better than relaxing on the water — especially with a backdrop like this.
The lake is like a piece of paradise, with water so blue you won't believe it's real.
Then you also get the massive mountains surrounding the lake, making it unbelievably picturesque.
This hike is within Yoho National Park, one of the most stunning national parks around, so it's worth turning it into a multi-day trip.
After hitting up the trail to Lake McArthur you can explore everything the park has to offer.
There is a ton of other hikes to enjoy, waterfalls to see, and lakes jump in.
Time for a summer full of adventures!
Lake McArthur
Address: Yoho National Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can take a dip in crystal clear water, with a view you'll never forget.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.