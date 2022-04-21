NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc hikes

This 7 km Hike In BC Is Surrounded By Mountains & Leads To A Crystal Clear Blue Lake

It's in a stunning national park. ⛰️

Vancouver Editor
Person at Lake McArthur in B.C. Right: Lake McArthur in Yoho National park, B.C.

Person at Lake McArthur in B.C. Right: Lake McArthur in Yoho National park, B.C.

@allygandy | Instagram, @christine.loves.2.hike | Instagram

There's a lake in B.C. with bright blue water, surrounded by mountains, and a simple 7-kilometre hike through Yoho National Park will get you there.

The province is full of breathtaking hikes, but this one will make you feel you've stepped into a different world because it's just that beautiful.

The Lake McArthur trail is a popular hike for people throughout the summer months and takes about three to four hours to complete.

You start at one breathtaking lake, called Lake O'Hara, and hike up to the equally beautiful Lake McArthur.

I mean — if you start at a spot like this you know the hike is going to be next-level stunning.

The trail is a loop, and you get beautiful B.C. scenery the entire time.

If you want a little break, you can go for a float in the lake. On a sunny day, there's nothing better than relaxing on the water — especially with a backdrop like this.

The lake is like a piece of paradise, with water so blue you won't believe it's real.

Then you also get the massive mountains surrounding the lake, making it unbelievably picturesque.

This hike is within Yoho National Park, one of the most stunning national parks around, so it's worth turning it into a multi-day trip.

After hitting up the trail to Lake McArthur you can explore everything the park has to offer.

There is a ton of other hikes to enjoy, waterfalls to see, and lakes jump in.

Time for a summer full of adventures!

Lake McArthur

Address: Yoho National Park, BC

Why You Need To Go: You can take a dip in crystal clear water, with a view you'll never forget.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...