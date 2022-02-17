Sections

This Hike Near Vancouver Takes You To A Stunning Lookout & It's Only 45 Minutes From The City

You get a view of the mountains, ocean, and islands! ⛰️ 🌊

Vancouver Editor
This Hike Near Vancouver Takes You To A Stunning Lookout & It's Only 45 Minutes From The City
@chenluguu | Instagram, Morgan Leet | Narcity

A hike that's less than an hour's drive away from Vancouver, B.C. takes you to a stunning lookout with unbeatable views.

Now that the weather is getting warmer it's time to pull out the hiking boots and go explore the stunning B.C. scenery.

This hike in West Vancouver is called Tunnel Bluffs, and you can see the classic mountain and ocean views that people love — all in one glimpse.

The best part is that it's actually not super hard to get to. If you live in Vancouver, it's only a 45-minute drive to the trailhead in Lions Bay, which will lead you up to the amazing lookout.

The first part of the hike does incline fast, bringing you up the mountain. After about two kilometres of sweating though, it flattens out. Most of the hike after that is pretty relaxing, so you can enjoy nature.

The trail is beautiful the entire way, with little streams running through and massive trees on all sides of you. Every now and then you get a peek of the ocean and mountains through the trees — hinting at the view that's to come at the end.

The best part is that even in February, there's basically no snow on the trail. On a sunny day, you can go in a light sweater and feel like spring came early.

Even on a cloudy day, it still makes for an epic hike.

It also means that you don't need any complex equipment — just some good shoes and water.

Once you reach the lookout — which is about a six-kilometre trek to get to — you will be stunned. Especially on a clear and sunny day, the view is surreal.

The ocean looks endless in front of you, and it sparkles in the sun. You can see all of the islands too, and massive mountains with snowy peaks on one side.

In one view you get all of the best parts of B.C. nature.

There is a lot of room on the bluffs too, so you can relax a while before heading back down the trail.

It's the perfect time for a snack, and some photos.

You can soak up all the vitamin D while up there.

You'll feel like you're in a different world, far away from all of your worries that are back at home.

To get back to your car, you simply follow the same path that brought you up. It's way easier going downhill, but by the end you'll probably need a bit of a rest.

Tunnel Bluffs

Price: Free

Address: Squamish-Lillooet D, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you want a beautiful hike to do on a sunny afternoon, this is a perfect choice. It will take you about 4 hours to do in total, and the view is worth every minute of effort.

Website

