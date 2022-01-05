You Can Hike To This Abandoned Plane Crash Site In BC & Feel Like You're In 'Lost'
It crashed during WW2. ✈️
There's an abandoned plane crash site from WW2 in B.C. that you can hike to, and you'll feel like you're in the show Lost.
The plane is called The Canso, and it crashed there in 1945, according to the Go Tofino website. The website said that the plane had 12 people on board, and was a bomber plane. It was headed out for duty at night when one of the engines lost power, and it started to crash.
"The Canso was falling 300 metres a minute when it hit the trees and crashed," the website said.
Luckily, the pilot, Ron Scholes, managed to slow down the crash enough by stalling the plane, saving the lives of all 12 crew members.
Still, the crew was stuck in the middle of the forest. They had to make a tent out of their parachutes and wait the night out until they heard a plane above, and lit a flare.
The crew was rescued and the firearms were taken from the plane by the army, but the plane remains.
If you're up for an adventure you can go see it by hiking a trail in Tofino, B.C.
It's also in Tofino, which is a stunning place to visit.
You can walk all around the bomber plane, which is now covered in graffiti.
You're also in the middle of the forest, adding to the whole Lost vibe.
The hike is pup-friendly too!
The plane looks massive and although it's super rundown, that just makes it look even cooler.
Get out your bucket list, because this should definitely be on it!
Canso Crash Site Trail
Address: Tofino, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: It's only a short hike, and you get to explore a piece of history!