bc weather

BC's 2022 Summer Weather Forecast Is Out & 'Blisteringly Hot' Temperatures Are On The Way

Brace yourselves!

Western Canada Editor
People on a city beach in Vancouver on a hot summer day.

Miloslav Doubrava | Dreamstime

B.C. looks set to be hit by "blisteringly hot" temperatures and a dry summer, according to a long-range weather forecast by the Farmers Almanac.

The new extended forecast has been released and predicts a "sizzling summer" for western parts of Canada in the middle and end of July, where it says temperatures will soar with highs of up to 35C.

It adds: "If you are planning a barbecue or camping trip for your holiday in early August, prepare for blistering hot temperatures. You may want to consider heading towards a river or lake for a necessary dunk."

After mid-August, the forecast said that the "worst of the heat" will have ended, but that B.C. will be "unusually dry".

The forecast could spell trouble for the province, which was ravaged by wildfires in the summer of 2021 after a heat dome smashed Canada's all-time hottest temperature record.

The town of Lytton, B.C. recorded a temperature of 46.6C in June. The town was later destroyed by a huge wildfire.

Across the rest of the country, "a wave of unseasonably cool air" will arrive in September. The first sightings of snow could be as soon as early September for some areas of the Rockies, the forecast adds.

The Weather Network correctly predicted in December 2021 that Vancouver would have "significant snowfall" through the winter and an extended ski season. The city was hit by rare snowfall as late as April this year.

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told Narcity that the last time there was "measurable snowfall" — at least 0.2 cm — at the Vancouver International Airport in April was on April 19, 2008.

