Vancouver Weather Is Finally Looking Up This Week & It's Just In Time For Summer

Do people in Vancouver remember what the sun looks like?

Western Canada Editor
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

After an unusually cool spring, the Vancouver weather forecast finally has some high temperatures and sun expected. The spring season is coming to a close, and although it felt like one long winter, the start to the summer looks bright indeed.

The Environment Canada weather forecast for Metro Vancouver is showing a bright yellow sun for most of the week and going into the weekend. People in Vancouver can finally take off their jackets because the temperatures are expected to reach up to a steamy 24 degrees.

In case you've forgotten how to act when it's actually sunny outside in Raincover, this is your reminder to apply some sunscreen. After months of clouds, Vancouverites are bound to be feeling the heat.

It's still Vancouver though, so there of course is a bit of rain in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday — the first day of summer — is going to be a mix of sun and cloud and 21 degrees. On Wednesday Vancouver might see a return of rain, with a 60% chance of showers, but it is still expected to be a warm 21 degrees.

Thursday is when the weather gets really good for the city, with just sun in the forecast for four days straight!

Thursday is predicted to be 19 degrees, but all sun with no clouds to disturb your tanning time.

Friday is might reach 22 degrees, and the sun will be shining. It keeps getting better still, with Saturday expected to reach 23 degrees and Sunday 24 degrees. Neither rain nor clouds are expected to show themselves all weekend long.

Rest up Vancouver, because you'll be wanting to spend all weekend outside soaking up the rays that everyone has missed so much.

