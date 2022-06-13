7 TikToks That Show How Ridiculous Vancouver's Weather Has Been Lately & It's So Unfair
These will help you laugh through the pain.
Vancouver's weather forecast has been super sad lately and these hilarious TikTok's are summarizing it perfectly. Basically, spring weather is almost non-existent in the city and people seem to be over it.
The province has been facing a cool weather pattern this season and a chilly June.
Although the spring has been rough, there is hope for brighter days ahead. The summer weather forecast in B.C. is looking hot, so don't forget the sunscreen.
Until then, you can watch these TikTok videos to help you laugh through the pain of the gloomy weather.
One TikToker hilariously pondered how so many people in the city are patiently waiting for sunnier days.
@chelseaspursuit
Waiting for sunshine in #vancouver like🙃 #vancouverlife #vancouverweather #dayinthelife #raincouver
Another video showed the recent downpour Vancouver got to experience on June 3.
Anyone who invested in air conditioning units already is probably angry.
@emilymagowan
Come on summer, you can do it! #vancouver #raincouver #summervibes #confused #heatwave2022 @emilymagowan
If you have been wanting to compare Vancouver's current weather to other places — don't. It will just make you sad.
If you just moved to Vancouver thinking it would be all sun and beach days, you might be regretting that decision right now.
@carlynlongg
here come the “vAnCoUvEr iS a rAiN fOrEsT” comments as if this is normal weather for MID JUNE
Oh ya, if you want to wear those flip-flops and cute summer dresses, you might just want to forget about it.
One TikToker is revealing what late springs outfits are currently looking like for Vancouver locals.
The city really has all different kinds of weather happening all at once.
Anyone who is living in Vancouver this spring can definitely relate to these TikToks — unfortunately.