BC's Weather Forecast Is Calling For A 'Month's Worth Of Rain' This Week & Even Some Hail
"Heavy bursts of rains are poised to cause additional flood risks."
After a short stint of heat in Vancouver, the B.C. weather forecast is looking like a total mess, with "unusual" amounts of rain and even some summer hail.
People in B.C. should prepare for the possibility of a "month's worth of rain" this week and some storms, according to The Weather Network.
TWN also said this "unusually rainy midsummer stretch" is going to happen during the first part of the week and there is also a risk for thunderstorms in the southern part of B.C. on Monday.
The rain in the Lower Mainland is supposed to go down on Monday, but the risk of thunderstorms is expected in the Interior throughout the day, and some "could produce small hail and localized flooding," TWN said.
There is 10-20 millimetres of rainfall expected in the Lower Mainland, and even more is predicted to come in other areas of the province.
"Folks in the Interior could see an additional 30-50 mm of rain through Wednesday," they added.
The heavy rainfall paired with the snowmelt runoff might lead to a risk of flooding.
In southern B.C., the rain is expected to dwindle on Tuesday, but there will still be some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week.
Although it's summer, it's not going to be toasty like normal. TWN added that temperatures might be "slightly below seasonal over the next seven days," in Vancouver.
Environment Canada has issued "severe thunderstorm" watch alerts for parts of B.C., including South Thompson, Nicola, Shuswap, and Okanagan Valley.
The alerts also warn that hail is possible.