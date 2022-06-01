BC's Weather Forecast Calls For A 'Cool' Start To The Summer & A Shorter Wildfire Season
June might be here, but warmer weather is still taking its time to arrive in Vancouver. The B.C. weather forecast is calling for the chilly weather to continue and a shorter wildfire season.
The Weather Network said the start of summer in the province will be similar to "cool and unsettled" spring weather patterns.
That description doesn't exactly scream summer fun, but it does mean the wildfire season will likely be delayed.
"The positive aspect of this pattern is that we will see a later start to the wildfire season, as well as a shorter one," The Weather Network said.
There is a risk that this colder weather pattern will have some negative impacts due to the risk of flooding. With the cooler temperatures this spring, the alpine snowpack has been building and is now "much deeper-than-normal," they said.
"A cool June would allow for a controlled melt of the deep snowpack, but if the weather suddenly turns hot, then there would be a serious risk of flooding," The Weather Network added.
There is hope for some normal weather still, in July and August. They predict that in the late-summer months, B.C. will see more typical weather trends, with "periods of hot and dry weather."
Even with this return to normal though, they said that the wildfires and smoke are not expected to be "as big of an issue this year as they were last year and during many recent summers."
Last year, B.C. was faced with extreme heat and devastating wildfires.