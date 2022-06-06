NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

These BC Areas Are Evacuating Due To Flood Threats & There's A Local State Of Emergency

The forecast is predicting it to be the "wettest June in a decade."

Vancouver Editor
November 2021 flooding in Similkameen Valley, B.C.

November 2021 flooding in Similkameen Valley, B.C.

Tjrun262 | Dreamstime

Three communities in B.C. have been issued evacuation orders due to flooding, and one district is now in a local state of emergency.

On Sunday night at 8 p.m., people in Old Remo, Usk and New Remo had to evacuate their homes. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, where the three communities are located, declared a local state of emergency for "Area 'C.'"

Residents were told to close all windows and doors before evacuating; take critical items like medicine, wallets and keys — but only if they are immediately available; shut off all gas and electrical appliances, and avoid using the telephone unless they require emergency service.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine said that the state of emergency was declared "due to the localized flooding that is impacting access and egress coupled with the potential high-level snow melt and precipitation."

The region also issued an evacuation alert for Dutch Valley — but there has been no evacuation order for that area.

Multiple other communities in B.C. are on flood watch and have evacuation alerts issued.

EmergencyInfoBC updated their flooding information on June 5 at 5 a.m., with details of where the flooding in the province is occurring.

As of that time, there are evacuation alerts issued for communities in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Town of Smithers, and Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine.

There are flood watch alerts issued for Dean River, Liard River and Skeena River.

According to The Weather Network, heavy rain is expected to continue until Tuesday in some areas of the province.

"Less than a week into the month, it could end up being the wettest June for B.C. in a decade," they said.

As for what is causing the flooding, The Weather Network said there has been heavy rain, a "deeper-than-average snowpack" this month and "warmer temperatures that’ll steadily melt that excess of snow."

The rain is expected to lessen by Tuesday.

"The greatest concern for flooding is farther inland toward the Okanagan, where flood watches are currently in effect for areas including the communities of Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, and surrounding areas," they added.

On Sunday afternoon, the flood watch alerts in some areas, including East Okanagan, were downgraded to High Streamflow Advisories.

In the fall of last year, B.C. was hit by devastating floods, leading to multiple cities evacuating.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

