A Canadian Astronaut Shared A NASA Photo Showing The BC Floods All The Way From Space

Chris Hadfield said to "stay safe."

Chris Hadfield | Twitter

The devastating impacts of the unprecedented weather that B.C. faced earlier this week can be seen all the way from space, shown in a photo from NASA that Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield posted on Twitter.

The weather in B.C. has caused catastrophic events like mudslides, extreme flooding, city evacuations, power outages, people getting trapped for days, highway destruction, and even the death of one woman in a mudslide.

The image Hadfield shared shows the Fraser River flooding and deposits of huge amounts of topsoil into the waters around Metro Vancouver.

Another Twitter user replied, sharing what the area normally looks like from space. The drastic difference is staggering.

Due to this weather and the flooding it created, farmers in Abbotsford were forced to flee their homes, leaving behind their livestock and investments.

The province of B.C. entered into a state of emergency on Wednesday, in the wake of the tragic events.

The barge that crashed into the Vancouver seawall, and got stuck on Sunset Beach, is now still there after an attempted removal. It's expected to be removed on Sunday November 21, according to Transport Canada in an email to Narcity.

You are able to track all of the flood watches, flood warnings, and evacuation order, on a map created by EmergencyInfoBC.

The weather does not seem to be slowing down in the province, with a winter storm now coming. It's expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow in some places this weekend.

