Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

BC Will Be Hit By Another 'Parade Of Storms' This Week & It Just Can't Catch A Break

More rain is expected in already flooded areas.

BC Will Be Hit By Another 'Parade Of Storms' This Week & It Just Can’t Catch A Break
BCGovNews | Twitter, TechSafetyBC | Twitter

Environment Canada has issued special weather alerts for multiple areas around B.C., calling for more storms ahead.

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, and Howe Sound can all expect yet another round of storms to come their way.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in a broadcast that after a very wet fall so far, "we are going to continue with a parade of storms."

The next storm is predicted to come Wednesday night and stay strong until Friday morning, according to Environment Canada alert. Although it's not expected to be as severe as what the province faced last week, it will bring a lot of rain again and heavy winds.

The alert added that "freezing levels will rise above mountain tops on Thursday. This may worsen recent flooding and impact vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure."

With B.C. currently in a state of emergency due to the extreme flooding and the damage it caused, this may lengthen the road to recovery and is expected to exacerbate flooding in some areas.

After a short break in the weather, Castellan said that on Saturday afternoon another atmospheric river is expected to come in.

"Into next week we continue to have active storms," he added.

Right now there is "uncertainty" around how much rain to expect this week, but the alert does estimate 40 to 80 millimetres of total rainfall.

There have been multiple deaths due to the recent weather and related mudslides.

Cities have been evacuated, and the U.S.-Canada border restrictions were changed for anyone needing to cross for essential reasons due to the flooding.

With no real end in sight, the B.C. government has asked that everyone reduce travel as much as possible, avoid hoarding essentials and stay safe.

From Your Site Articles

A BC City Is Letting People Come Home After The Floods But Only If They Follow Strict Rules

People were told to evacuate more than a week ago.

Amanda Rose | Facebook

People who were told to leave their homes and evacuate a city in B.C. will soon be allowed to return to their properties — with certain restrictions.

The City of Merritt issued an evacuation order on November 15 after downpours contributed to the Coldwater River breaching its banks.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is Telling People Not To Use US-Canada Border Exemptions For Black Friday Shopping

Shopping isn't essential, everyone. 🛍

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

The Canada-U.S. border has dropped certain travel restrictions for people impacted by the B.C. floods, letting them cross without the PCR test — for essential reasons only.

With many highways closed and undergoing repairs due to the flooding and mudslides early last week, some B.C. residents need to go through the U.S. for food or gas, or due to supply chain issues.

Keep Reading Show less

A 6-Year-Old Girl Died In A Collision While Being Evacuated During The BC Floods

R.I.P. Ember ❤️

GoFundMe

A fundraising page for a little girl who was killed in a collision during the floods in B.C. has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Jordan Goetz and her two daughters, 6-year-old Ember and 5-year-old Hailey, had been evacuated from Merritt, B.C. before the three of them were involved in a collision.

Keep Reading Show less

The Queen Has A Message For Everyone Affected By The BC Floods & We're Feeling Her Love

"My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia."

Intoit | Dreamstime, Jackbluee | Dreamstime

The queen has released a statement, sending her love to B.C. amid the storms and the devastation that have caused chaos over the past several days.

B.C. is in a state of emergency as it deals with the rebuilding of highways, recovery from massive flooding and attempting to repair damages in many areas.

Keep Reading Show less