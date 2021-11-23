BC Will Be Hit By Another 'Parade Of Storms' This Week & It Just Can't Catch A Break
More rain is expected in already flooded areas.
Environment Canada has issued special weather alerts for multiple areas around B.C., calling for more storms ahead.
Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, and Howe Sound can all expect yet another round of storms to come their way.
Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in a broadcast that after a very wet fall so far, "we are going to continue with a parade of storms."
The next storm is predicted to come Wednesday night and stay strong until Friday morning, according to Environment Canada alert. Although it's not expected to be as severe as what the province faced last week, it will bring a lot of rain again and heavy winds.
The alert added that "freezing levels will rise above mountain tops on Thursday. This may worsen recent flooding and impact vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure."
With B.C. currently in a state of emergency due to the extreme flooding and the damage it caused, this may lengthen the road to recovery and is expected to exacerbate flooding in some areas.
After a short break in the weather, Castellan said that on Saturday afternoon another atmospheric river is expected to come in.
"Into next week we continue to have active storms," he added.
Right now there is "uncertainty" around how much rain to expect this week, but the alert does estimate 40 to 80 millimetres of total rainfall.
There have been multiple deaths due to the recent weather and related mudslides.
Cities have been evacuated, and the U.S.-Canada border restrictions were changed for anyone needing to cross for essential reasons due to the flooding.
With no real end in sight, the B.C. government has asked that everyone reduce travel as much as possible, avoid hoarding essentials and stay safe.