Farmers In BC Told To Leave Their Animals As 'People's Lives Are More Important'
"I have not seen this kind of devastation in my 68 years that I've lived here"
Abbotsford, B.C. has whole areas submerged in water due to flooding, leading to the Sumas Prairie region being evacuated and a local state of emergency being ordered.
The mayor of Abbotsford Henry Braun said at a news conference on Tuesday that people in flooding areas should leave their farm animals behind to get out immediately.
Abbotsford has a huge architectural industry, many farms being in the Sumas Prairie region. However, The Chief of Police, Mike Serr, explained in the conference that many farmers were actively trying to save their livestock.
Saw incredible grit in Abbotsford today, as farmers and community members rallied to rescue dozens of cattle stranded by #bcflood with boats, dinghies, a jet ski and even a hover craft. Heard these scenes were playing out across the valley.\nPhotographed for @reuterspictures:pic.twitter.com/B7azI3EeSs— Jesse Winter (@Jesse Winter)1637122819
There were multiple photos and videos taken showing the attempted rescue of animals.
Cows that were stranded in a flooded barn are rescued by people in boats and a sea doo after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, and shutting highways, in Abbotsford. Photo by @Jen_Gauthierpic.twitter.com/1tYsfxAcR2— corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins)1637110683
He asked the public to not return to the flooded areas for any reason.
Major Braun said that he understands why some would want to stay on their farms and save their livestock.
"There are people on powerboats hauling cows out of their barns," he said.
In the conference, Braun said that Abbotsford is "just at the beginning of a big fight," in reference to the major flooding.
"I have not seen this kind of devastation in my 68 years that I've lived here and it breaks my heart to see what's happening to those farmers who put their life savings into their properties and into their farms," he added.
In a later news conference on Tuesday, Major Braun stressed that although he understands the farmers, "people's lives are more important to me right now than livestock and chickens."
Abbotsford is also now dealing with a major fire event, taking place at an RV lot, that is blowing potentially toxic smoke.
B.C. is now also considering a provincial state of emergency, due to the tragic effects of the storm.
Vancouver is cut off by road from the rest of Canada to highway closures, and one woman was killed after another mudslide occurred on Highway 99 near Lillooet.