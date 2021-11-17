Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

Farmers In BC Told To Leave Their Animals As 'People's Lives Are More Important'

"I have not seen this kind of devastation in my 68 years that I've lived here"

Farmers In BC Told To Leave Their Animals As 'People's Lives Are More Important'
City of Abbotsford | Twitter

Abbotsford, B.C. has whole areas submerged in water due to flooding, leading to the Sumas Prairie region being evacuated and a local state of emergency being ordered.

The mayor of Abbotsford Henry Braun said at a news conference on Tuesday that people in flooding areas should leave their farm animals behind to get out immediately.

Abbotsford has a huge architectural industry, many farms being in the Sumas Prairie region. However, The Chief of Police, Mike Serr, explained in the conference that many farmers were actively trying to save their livestock.

There were multiple photos and videos taken showing the attempted rescue of animals.

He asked the public to not return to the flooded areas for any reason.

Major Braun said that he understands why some would want to stay on their farms and save their livestock.

"There are people on powerboats hauling cows out of their barns," he said.

In the conference, Braun said that Abbotsford is "just at the beginning of a big fight," in reference to the major flooding.

"I have not seen this kind of devastation in my 68 years that I've lived here and it breaks my heart to see what's happening to those farmers who put their life savings into their properties and into their farms," he added.

In a later news conference on Tuesday, Major Braun stressed that although he understands the farmers, "people's lives are more important to me right now than livestock and chickens."

Abbotsford is also now dealing with a major fire event, taking place at an RV lot, that is blowing potentially toxic smoke.

B.C. is now also considering a provincial state of emergency, due to the tragic effects of the storm.

Vancouver is cut off by road from the rest of Canada to highway closures, and one woman was killed after another mudslide occurred on Highway 99 near Lillooet.

From Your Site Articles

'Toxic Smoke' Is Now Blowing Across BC As If The Flooding Wasn't Bad Enough

It has been described as "a fairly major fire event". 🚨

Abbotsford Police Department | Twitter

As B.C. is still dealing with the many effects of the powerful storm that hit the province early this week, now potentially toxic smoke is also in the air.

The Abbotsford Police Department tweeted on Wednesday morning that anyone living in the North Parallel & Sumas Mountain Road, where the smoke is blowing, should stay inside.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is Considering A Provincial State Of Emergency After A 'Once In A Century' Storm

Widespread flooding, mudslides and communities cut off from the rest of province.

@ministrypftranbc | Instagram

The B.C. government is reportedly considering a state of emergency across the province after a huge storm left communities stranded due to widespread flooding and landslides.

Mike Farnworth, the province's public safety minister, made the comments during a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, according to CBC, where he described the situation as "a natural disaster" and a "once in a century" storm.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Are Reportedly Being Scrapped For Canadians Stranded By Floods

Here's who is eligible to bypass the rules.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, TranBC | Twitter

Some of Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are reportedly being waived in order to help Canadians who are stranded by the flooding in B.C.

On Wednesday, November 17, CTV News reported that Canadians who are unable to access the rest of the country have been given the go-ahead to bypass the requirements usually in place for travellers at the Canada-U.S. border.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver Is Now Completely Cut Off By Road From The Rest Of Canada After Another Mudslide

You'd have to drive via the U.S.!

BC Transportation | Twitter

Vancouver is now cut off by road from the rest of Canada, as the main highways are closed due to the recent flooding and mudslides.

You now would have to go through the U.S. to get to the rest of the province or country, which isn't an easy feat given the current regulations.

Keep Reading Show less