Vancouver Is Now Completely Cut Off By Road From The Rest Of Canada After Another Mudslide
You'd have to drive via the U.S.!
Vancouver is now cut off by road from the rest of Canada, as the main highways are closed due to the recent flooding and mudslides.
You now would have to go through the U.S. to get to the rest of the province or country, which isn't an easy feat given the current regulations.
This comes after two days of stormy weather, with excessive rainfall and heavy winds leading to mudslides and flooding.
On Monday, the Ministry of Transportation B.C. announced multiple highway closures.
Parts of Highway 1 were totally submerged in water, leaving it inaccessible. The Ministry of Transportation in B.C. asked people to avoid all travel as "emergency crews are dealing with extensive flooding and any additional traffic volume will hamper their efforts," according to their most recent Instagram post.
To drive out of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, you would typically access Highway 99, Highway 1, or the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, all of which are now closed, according to Drive BC.
Highway 99 is closed due to a mudslide and there is no estimation of when it will reopen for use. With the closure and no detour available, there are no direct driving routes out of the Lower Mainland now.
CLOSED #BCHwy99 - Due to a mudslide 42km south of #Lillooet. No detour available, no estimated time of reopening. Assessment in progress.\nMore info: https://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/id/DBC-35154.html\u00a0\u2026\n#Pemberton #SeatoSky— DriveBC (@DriveBC)1637003985
Entire areas also fell victim to the extreme flooding, including the city of Merritt, which was evacuated. All residents were told to seek safety with family and friends outside of the city or travel to either Kelowna or Kamloops.
The weather also led to an unmoored barge crashing into the Vancouver seawall and thousands of B.C. residents losing power.