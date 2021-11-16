A Barge Has Crashed Into Vancouver's Seawall As Strong Winds Cause More Power Outages
The chaos continues 🌊
The relentless B.C. storm picked up wind Monday afternoon, so much so that a massive barge crashed into the seawall.
It looked like a scene from a movie, the barge towering over onlookers with choppy water around it.
People pulled out their phones as the barge on the loose slammed into the wall.
The City of Vancouver closed Burrard Bridge, which was close to where the barge crashed, just in case it kept going on a path of destruction.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Burrard Bridge Closure\n\n WHERE: Burrard Bridge \n\nAll lanes in both directions are closed as a precaution due to the potential risk of the grounded barge at Sunset Beach coming loose and colliding with the bridge. \n\n#VanTrafficpic.twitter.com/QOfrXfUBgv— City of Vancouver (@City of Vancouver)1637073023
The chaos that the rain and wind storm caused over the past couple of days was pretty wild overall.
People around B.C. lost power last night, as BC Hydro warned earlier in the day.
#BCStorm update: All available crews are working through the night after heavy wind, snow and rain, flooding and mudslides caused outages throughout #BC. We expect some customers will be without power overnight and are sharing more details here: http://ow.ly/L2ay50GOsA3\u00a0pic.twitter.com/43ztJpFTwz— BC Hydro (@BC Hydro)1637043895
As of Tuesday morning, there are still outages in Central Interior, Lower Mainland, Okanagan, Thompson, and Vancouver Island South.
The outages were caused by fallen trees, heavy wind and rain, flooding, and even snow, according to the BC Hydro website.