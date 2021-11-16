Trending Tags

A Barge Has Crashed Into Vancouver's Seawall As Strong Winds Cause More Power Outages

The chaos continues 🌊

A Barge Has Crashed Into Vancouver’s Seawall As Strong Winds Cause More Power Outages
Mark Teasdale | Twitter, Jorge Amigo | Twitter

The relentless B.C. storm picked up wind Monday afternoon, so much so that a massive barge crashed into the seawall.

It looked like a scene from a movie, the barge towering over onlookers with choppy water around it.

Mark Teasdale | Twitter

People pulled out their phones as the barge on the loose slammed into the wall.

The City of Vancouver closed Burrard Bridge, which was close to where the barge crashed, just in case it kept going on a path of destruction.

The chaos that the rain and wind storm caused over the past couple of days was pretty wild overall.

People around B.C. lost power last night, as BC Hydro warned earlier in the day.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still outages in Central Interior, Lower Mainland, Okanagan, Thompson, and Vancouver Island South.

The outages were caused by fallen trees, heavy wind and rain, flooding, and even snow, according to the BC Hydro website.

