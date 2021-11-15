80-100 Vehicles Are Trapped Between 2 Landslides In BC & Here's The Rescue Plan
"The situation is dynamic."
Search and rescue teams in B.C. are trying to reach people trapped in their cars between two landslides.
Multiple road closures are in place as intense rainfall contributed to several landslides across some of the province's busiest highways.
Two of the landslides, on Highway 7 near Agassiz, trapped between 80-100 vehicles overnight.
In a press conference on Monday morning, Mike Farnworth, B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety, said that they are "looking at the possibility of air rescue" but added that high winds may "challenge these efforts."
Update on flooding and mudslides in BC Nov 15, 2021 www.youtube.com
Minister Farnworth added: "They [search and rescue teams] are the experts who will be able to determine what the best way is to reach the people who are stranded in their vehicles.
"It is very difficult weather so they will be determining the best way — the safest way — to extricate people who are trapped between those slides. They will be doing it as quickly and as safely as they can."
Terrifying images show another landslide, which swept across the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.
The City of Merritt is among the hardest hit locations in this storm, with some residents told to evacuate their homes and the entire community warned not to use the water, due to issues at the water treatment facility.
