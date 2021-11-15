Residents Of This BC City Have Just Been Ordered To Stop Using The Water Immediately
Things are getting chaotic!
A city in B.C. has just urged its residents to immediately stop using water for non-essential reasons.
Due to ongoing flooding issues, the City of Merritt said its water processing facility is "facing extreme challenges."
An emergency notice to all residents reads, "The City of Merritt is asking all residents to cease all non-essential water use immediately. [... ] Every resident can help by stopping their use of water."
NOTICE TO RESIDENTS: Please be advised that due to ongoing flood issues, the City of Merritt is asking all residents to cease all non-essential water use immediately.pic.twitter.com/1ukdGVAW5u— City of Merritt (@City of Merritt) 1636984064
Some residents in the city have been told to evacuate their homes immediately due to the Coldwater River breaching its banks.
The entirety of Collettville is being evacuated due to the rising floodwaters, and the City of Merritt has been posting maps on its Twitter account of locations where people need to evacuate immediately.
NOTICE TO RESIDENTS: If you are in the outlined area, South of Coldwater Avenue and East of Voght Street, please evacuate immediately.pic.twitter.com/wPxV6RcQLG— City of Merritt (@City of Merritt) 1636980395
The torrential rain over the last 24 to 36 hours has also contributed to multiple mudslides that have closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.