Things are getting chaotic!

Residents Of This BC City Have Just Been Ordered To Stop Using The Water Immediately
A city in B.C. has just urged its residents to immediately stop using water for non-essential reasons.

Due to ongoing flooding issues, the City of Merritt said its water processing facility is "facing extreme challenges."

An emergency notice to all residents reads, "The City of Merritt is asking all residents to cease all non-essential water use immediately. [... ] Every resident can help by stopping their use of water."

Some residents in the city have been told to evacuate their homes immediately due to the Coldwater River breaching its banks.

The entirety of Collettville is being evacuated due to the rising floodwaters, and the City of Merritt has been posting maps on its Twitter account of locations where people need to evacuate immediately.

The torrential rain over the last 24 to 36 hours has also contributed to multiple mudslides that have closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

