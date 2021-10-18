Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

BC's Winter Weather Forecast Looks Brutal As La Niña Expected To Bring 'Abundant Snowfall'

It's good news for skiers!

BC’s Winter Weather Forecast Looks Brutal As La Nina & Another Polar Vortex Are Predicted
Aquamarine4 | Dreamstime, Mykyta Starychenko | Dreamstime

The winter forecast for B.C. has been released and it's a whole lot of snow.

AccuWeather's forecast predicted that B.C. is going to be extra chilly this year, and we have the weather phenomenon La Niña to thank for it.

A La Niña phase occurs around every three to five years, and the forecast said that this "will likely send temperatures falling even lower than they do during the average winter," for the western half of Canada specifically.

B.C. has already seen snowfall, but it's just the start.

The forecast predicts stormy weather for B.C., with lots of rain and heavy winds near the coast. Vancouver should be prepared for "far more rain than usual," according to the forecast.

It might be good news for skiers though.

"Abundant snowfall is expected throughout much of ski country from the Coastal Range of British Columbia through the Rockies of western Alberta," said the forecast.

Bad news for snow enthusiasts further north though, with snowfall quantities actually expected to be "lower than average in northern British Columbia and Yukon," said the forecast.

According to the forecast, La Niña's "frigid ripple effects will mix with the harsh cold unleashed by blasts from the polar vortex." This is in contrast to Ontario, which is expected to be surprisingly warm this winter.

Sounds like if you're living or travelling to western Canada, you're going to need a few extra layers this winter.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

An 'Atmospheric River' Is Hitting Parts Of BC With So Much Rain There Might Be 'Flash Floods'

Best to stay indoors! ☔

Vismax | Dreamstime, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

B.C.'s south coast is getting soaked by a weather phenomenon called an "atmospheric river" flowing into the province from the Pacific Ocean.

A weather alert from Environment Canada says that Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast will all see rain throughout October 15 that will last until Saturday night.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver's Weather In October Is Breaking All Kinds Of Records Even If It Is Miserable AF​

If you were there, you'll know.

Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

Vancouver's miserable weather may be a sharp contrast from summer but the city is breaking records.

It was the coldest October 13 since records began in 1937. According to Environment Canada's historical statistics, the daily high was 9.9 degrees.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver's Weather Is About To Get Nasty & It's Going To Rain For 96 Hours Straight

Say goodbye to the sun. 🌧️

Martinmark | Dreamstime, Gutescu Eduard | Dreamstime

Vancouver is getting ready for an absolute soaking, as 96 hours of continuous rain is headed for the city.

Starting October 13 and lasting until October 17, Environment Canada is calling for showers.

Keep Reading Show less

BC's First Winter Storm Dumped Snow Almost Everywhere & It Felt Way Too Soon (PHOTOS)

Was it Christmas or Thanksgiving?

Robert Van 't Hoenderdaal | Dreamstime, Stephan Pietzko | Dreamstime

This Thanksgiving weekend was especially chilly in B.C., and many people were surprised with the first snowfall of the year.

The Weather Network said that the mountain passes were hit with accumulating snow, with some areas forecast to receive 5-20 cm on the weekend, adding, "This generated snowfall warnings and special weather statements that alerted to the potential travel disruptions."

Keep Reading Show less