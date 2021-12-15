Vancouver Weather Forecast Is Calling For Its Coldest & Snowiest End To December Since 2008
🎵 I'm dreeeeeaming of a whiiiiiiite Christmas! 🎵
Ready to break out your winter gear? Vancouver could be heading for its chilliest and snowiest second half of December in 13 years, according to one meteorologist.
The Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton said that the forecast models are suggesting a wintry end of the year and maybe even the coldest since 2008.
He posted on Twitter, "If you're dreaming of a white x-mas, you'd probably sketch something like this."
If you\u2019re dreaming of a white x-mas Vancouver, you\u2019d probably sketch something like this. We\u2019re potentially looking at coldest and/or snowiest 2nd half of December Since 2008.pic.twitter.com/zQyzymp74N— Tyler Hamilton (@Tyler Hamilton) 1639499355
In early December, The Weather Network dropped its winter weather forecast for the 2021/22 season and said that even the usually snow-free city of Vancouver is likely to get hit by wintry weather this year.
Their forecast called for significant snow for lower elevations and a chillier-than-normal set-up well into March making for an extended ski season.
Before December, Vancouver had only received a total of 12.6 centimetres of snowfall in 2021, according to the Vancouver Historical Snowfall website.
The city has received 2.4 centimetres so far in December. That fell during a storm that dumped up to 50 centimetres on some areas in B.C. and was accompanied by strong winds.
The 14-day trend for Vancouver appears to be getting milder, initially, as temperatures bump up to 7 C but then they're forecast to take a drop from December 19 through December 21, with overnight lows of -1 C.
Temps are expected to hover a little later on between 0 C and 2 C between December 22 and December 26.