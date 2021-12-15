Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

Vancouver Weather Forecast Is Calling For Its Coldest & Snowiest End To December Since 2008

🎵 I'm dreeeeeaming of a whiiiiiiite Christmas! 🎵

Vancouver Weather Forecast Is Calling For Its Coldest & Snowiest End To December Since 2008
Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Ready to break out your winter gear? Vancouver could be heading for its chilliest and snowiest second half of December in 13 years, according to one meteorologist.

The Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton said that the forecast models are suggesting a wintry end of the year and maybe even the coldest since 2008.

He posted on Twitter, "If you're dreaming of a white x-mas, you'd probably sketch something like this."

In early December, The Weather Network dropped its winter weather forecast for the 2021/22 season and said that even the usually snow-free city of Vancouver is likely to get hit by wintry weather this year.

Their forecast called for significant snow for lower elevations and a chillier-than-normal set-up well into March making for an extended ski season.

Before December, Vancouver had only received a total of 12.6 centimetres of snowfall in 2021, according to the Vancouver Historical Snowfall website.

The city has received 2.4 centimetres so far in December. That fell during a storm that dumped up to 50 centimetres on some areas in B.C. and was accompanied by strong winds.

The 14-day trend for Vancouver appears to be getting milder, initially, as temperatures bump up to 7 C but then they're forecast to take a drop from December 19 through December 21, with overnight lows of -1 C.

Temps are expected to hover a little later on between 0 C and 2 C between December 22 and December 26.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Wind Storm Ripped Out Trees Last Weekend & The Photos Are Something Else

The weather left so many Ontarians without power.

HydroOne | Twitter

Many parts of Ontario were almost blown away last weekend due to the heavy gusts of wind that swept across the province.

The Weather Network reported many regions in southern Ontario were blasted with mighty winds in the 70 to 100 km/h range on Saturday. The most powerful wind gusts apparently clocked in at 130 km/h in Point Petre and Port Colborne. Yikes.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Weather Forecast Is Calling For A Winter Storm & Up To 50 cm Of Snow In Some Spots

Oh, the weather outside is frightful!

@ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. are experiencing strong winds, rain and accumulating snowfall — and it looks like a wintry mess.

Environment Canada has multiple weather warnings in place for rain affecting the Metro Vancouver area, snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway towards Whistler, as well as Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver Got A Sprinkling Of Snow Today & Everyone Is Acting Like It's A Blizzard

Well, that's embarrassing! 😳

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Some parts of Vancouver experienced their first snowfall of the season on Monday — and it was clear that many people weren't used to it.

I moved to Vancouver expecting a nice mild winter, only to wake up with snow on the ground outside.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver's Huge Suspension Bridges Are Being Prepped For 'Ice Bombs' & Here's How It Works

One year they used a helicopter to blow snow off the bridge cables. 🚁

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

Vancouver is getting frosty, which means some safety measures are being taken on bridges and highways so no one gets hurt this winter.

There is a risk of snow and ice collecting on the cables of suspension bridges — like the Alex Fraser Bridge and Port Mann Bridge — and these chunks of ice can then fall down and possibly damage vehicles or injure people.

Keep Reading Show less