Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

BC Weather Warning Calls For A 'Cold Arctic Ridge' Today & It'll Feel Like -20 C

Brrrrrrrr! 🥶

BC Weather Warning Calls For A 'Cold Arctic Ridge' Today & It'll Feel Like -20 C
Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

Bitterly cold winds from the Arctic are set to plunge south into parts of B.C. on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning, which is in effect, for an arctic inflow for areas of the North Coast including Kitimat and Terrace.

Strong wind gusts are predicted and, with the wind chill, it is expected to feel like -20C.

The warning says: "An Arctic ridge of high pressure remains stationary over the B.C. Interior. Strong northeasterly outflow winds up to 40 km/h gusting to 60 will begin to weaken this afternoon.

"If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds."

A special weather statement has also been issued for eastern and inland areas of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Whistler, Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast.

The weather statement is calling for mixed rain and snow and the possibility of freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

It adds: "A cold airmass will lie over most of the South Coast early on Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure centred over the B.C. Interior keeps skies mostly clear overnight. A frontal disturbance advancing from the south will spread rain mixed with snow over the region beginning late Tuesday afternoon. Freezing rain is also possible over eastern sections of the Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley as well as Inland Vancouver Island.

"Although snowfall accumulations in most areas are not expected to be heavy, significant snowfall amounts are possible Tuesday night over Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky Highway and eastern sections of the Fraser Valley."

From Your Site Articles

COVID-19 Restrictions In BC Are About To Get Much Stricter & Here's Everything That Will Change

It's in response to the Omicron variant.

ProvinceofBC | Youtube, Iakov Filimonov | Dreamstime

A whole lot of new COVID-19 restrictions are coming into effect in B.C. on Monday in an attempt to control the spread of the new Omicron variant.

In an announcement on Friday, health officials introduced limits on indoor gatherings to up to 10 people, ordered all New Years' Eve parties and events to be cancelled, and implemented a 50% capacity limit on all events with more than 1,000 people attending.

Keep Reading Show less

A Police Officer Jumped Into A Swimming Pool To Save 2 Seniors Stuck In Their Vehicle

What a hero!

Surrey RCMP

A police officer in B.C. performed a heroic act, jumping into a swimming pool to save two seniors from their submerged vehicle.

Surrey RCMP officer Cst. Gonpo was responding to reports of a collision involving one vehicle in the 16500 block of Glenwood Crescent South when he leapt into action.

Keep Reading Show less

An Earthquake Just Reportedly Struck 45 km Off Vancouver & People's Apartments Were Shaking

Hasn't B.C. been through enough recently?!

Fredrik Vindelälv | Dreamstime

Did you wake up thinking your home was shaking this morning? If so, it wasn't your imagination playing tricks on you.

An earthquake struck 45 kilometres off Vancouver in the early hours of Friday morning, according to multiple eyewitnesses.

Keep Reading Show less

A Dog That Went Missing For 2 Weeks Has Been Found Under A Chairlift At A BC Ski Resort

The three-year-old pup was saved by two workers at the resort.

Grouse Mountain | Twitter

A young dog named Luna went missing in B.C. and was just found under a chairlift at a ski resort.

The super cute three-year-old Jindo went missing from the Lower Lonsdale area on November 29 and was not found until December 14. For two weeks, she was totally alone in the wilderness, during some very cold weather too.

Keep Reading Show less