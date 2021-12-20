BC Weather Warning Calls For A 'Cold Arctic Ridge' Today & It'll Feel Like -20 C
Brrrrrrrr! 🥶
Bitterly cold winds from the Arctic are set to plunge south into parts of B.C. on Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a weather warning, which is in effect, for an arctic inflow for areas of the North Coast including Kitimat and Terrace.
Strong wind gusts are predicted and, with the wind chill, it is expected to feel like -20C.
The warning says: "An Arctic ridge of high pressure remains stationary over the B.C. Interior. Strong northeasterly outflow winds up to 40 km/h gusting to 60 will begin to weaken this afternoon.
"If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds."
A special weather statement has also been issued for eastern and inland areas of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Whistler, Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast.
The weather statement is calling for mixed rain and snow and the possibility of freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
It adds: "A cold airmass will lie over most of the South Coast early on Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure centred over the B.C. Interior keeps skies mostly clear overnight. A frontal disturbance advancing from the south will spread rain mixed with snow over the region beginning late Tuesday afternoon. Freezing rain is also possible over eastern sections of the Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley as well as Inland Vancouver Island.
"Although snowfall accumulations in most areas are not expected to be heavy, significant snowfall amounts are possible Tuesday night over Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky Highway and eastern sections of the Fraser Valley."