Vancouver Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Significant Snowfall' & An 'Extended Ski Season'
The snow won't just be in the mountains this year ⛰️
A winter weather forecast for 2021/22 just dropped and B.C. is getting hit by even more stormy weather. Snow is going to come down throughout the province — even in the usually snow-free city of Vancouver.
The Weather Network's forecast said that "a stormy pattern is expected to continue across southern B.C. through the winter season," which is going to bring lots of snow to the mountains, especially.
The snow is going to be "significant" even in lower elevations though, "including Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Victoria, and the Okanagan Valley," said the forecast.
The chillier-than-normal weather is going to last "well into March," the forecast added, making for an "extended ski season."
The coldest weather though is still going to be in January and February for the most part.
Looks like this year it might take a little longer for the patios to open up.
The news that Vancity is going to get significant snowfall is surprising, since in 2021 the city only got a grand total of 12.6 centimetres of snowfall, according to the Vancouver Historical Snowfall website.
To put that in perspective, Vancouver has gotten 1,026.1 mm of rainfall in 2021, according to the website. So typically, the snow doesn't have a chance to stay around for long.
This winter looks like it might be different though, so it could be time to pull out the warm winter coats and prepare for some snowy days.
AccuWeather's winter forecast has also predicted "abundant snowfall" for B.C., due to the weather phenomenon La Niña.