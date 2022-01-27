Trending Tags

These 3 Ski Destinations In BC & Alberta Were Just Ranked Among The Best In The World

Time to hit the slopes! ⛷️

Vancouver Staff Writer
@neekthesneak | Instagram, Ronniechua | Dreamstime

These three ski destinations in Alberta and B.C. have been ranked among the best in the world!

The West Coast Canada mountains have impressed ski lovers around the globe.

If you are from B.C. or Alberta — you may have guessed it! Banff, Jasper, and Whistler have been ranked with the top places to ski, according to Trip Advisors Travellers' Choice 2022.

Here is a bit about each stunning ski destination that was ranked!

Whistler

Here in Canada, we are so lucky to have all these beautiful mountains. It only makes sense that Whistler, the home of the 2010 Winter Olympics, was ranked in fourth place.

Whistler is only a short trip away from Vancouver. This makes Whistler skiing extremely appealing to Vancouverites as it is so close to us!

After a long day of skiing, you can head down the mountain straight into Whistler village. The village has many different restaurants and pubs which makes it the perfect place to enjoy an after-ski beer with friends.

Whistler also holds the very scenic Peak 2 Peak gondola which takes about 25 minutes to ride.

Jasper

Jasper came in seventh place on the list.

There is a low-key ski mountain there called Marmot Basin. This ski hill has up to 91 Kilometers of slopes. The mountain is 20 minutes from the town of Jasper and in great conditions, offers lots of fresh powder.

Banff

Banff is also on the list for top skiing in the world, coming in at third place!

While you are hitting the slopes you will have absolutely stunning views.

If you are skiing one of Banff's mountains such as Mt. Norquay, you may even run into some wildlife — like mountain goats!

Or pop by Lake Louise to visit the picturesque views.

With all the ski locations in the world, it's no surprise our beautiful B.C. and Alberta mountains made the cut.

