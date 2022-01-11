A Casting Call In BC Is Looking For Skiers & Snowboarders To Appear In A National Skiing Ad
Get paid to hit the slopes!
Skiers and snowboarders are being offered a chance to get paid and appear in a national skiing ad.
In a job posting on the Vancouver B.C. casting call Facebook group, Aline Mayerhoffer said they are looking for talent to take part in a paid campaign.
They are looking for three skiers or snowboarders aged between 20 and 30.
Successful applicants must have previous experience on the slopes and you must be able to get to North Shore or the Sea to Sky Highway, which heads north to Whistler.
The shooting dates are still to be confirmed, but the estimated availability requirements are late January.
It is a benefit if you have your own skiing or snowboarding gear, but it is not an essential requirement, according to the job posting.
The job is paid but that it to be confirmed depending of the length of time the shoot takes, estimated to be between a half-day and a full day.
If you think you're up for the challenge, email video@originoutside.com using the subject header "Chance of WhoHoos Talent" including a headshot and full body shot of yourself, ideally in ski gear.