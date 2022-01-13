Trending Tags

filming in canada

A Casting Call In BC Is Looking For Movie Extras & Unique Talents Are Welcome

Do you know how to juggle? 🤹

Vancouver Editor
A Casting Call In BC Is Looking For Movie Extras & Unique Talents Are Welcome
Peanutroaster | Dreamstime

A new movie is hiring people in B.C. as extras, so your dream of becoming a star might be a little bit closer than you thought.

The company is searching for people to appear in a sequel called Under Wraps 2. According to a Craigslist posting, they're hiring anyone aged 8 to 70 years old.

The original film, Under Wraps, is about three best friends who revive a mummy that they found.

If you want to be a part of the sequel, they are looking for regular extras to join the set. They are also looking for people who have special skills — like juggling, playing music, walking on stilts, and even hula hooping.

The filming will be in the Victoria area, and you'll need to be available between January 17 and 20. The post said that you should expect early mornings and a full working day if you join the crew.

You also will need to have a negative COVID-19 test before your first day on set, which the company says it will provide and pay for.

Extras are paid roles, so it's the perfect way to break into the acting industry.

You can apply by sending your age, availability, phone number and a photo of yourself to uw2extras@gmail.com.

The post also specifies to not include a headshot, but go with a selfie instead, and to share your special skill if you have one.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

