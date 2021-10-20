Netflix’s 'Maid' Was Filmed At 160 Locations In BC & Some Of Them Are Breathtaking (PHOTOS)
The new series took over Vancouver Island! 🎬
Maid on Netflix just came out this month and already has people raving. If you live in B.C., you're probably recognizing a bunch of locations while you're watching.
The popular show was filmed around Vancouver Island at some stunning locations.
The series is about a young single mother who flees an abusive relationship. She becomes a housecleaner in order to take care of her daughter. One of the executive producers on the show is Margot Robbie.
The Victoria Film Commissioner Kathleen Gilbert told Narcity that it was the biggest-ever production to film in the city.
"We estimate $10 million was spent locally with hundreds of locals hired," she said.
The series was filmed from the middle of October 2020 to mid-March 2021 at 160 different locations.
The filming locations included Sidney, North Saanich, Esquimalt, Saanich, Colwood, Oak Bay, and Sooke.
You'll recognize BC Ferries, which makes quite a few appearances.
You'll also see several beaches, the Pat Bay Highway, and more.
Netflix's #Maid series with Margaret Qualley shut down part of #Victoria's Pat Bay Highway last night to film a car… https://t.co/gtV9vVcIJT— Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots (@Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots) 1602783250.0
There is no mistaking these gorgeous ocean views for anything but B.C.
Where in #VictoriaBC did Netflix's #Maid series film today? I want to go there....#yyj https://t.co/8IXfnDH69a— Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots (@Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots) 1612400106.0