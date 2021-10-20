Trending Tags

Netflix’s 'Maid' Was Filmed At 160 Locations In BC & Some Of Them Are Breathtaking (PHOTOS)

The new series took over Vancouver Island! 🎬

Netflix

Maid on Netflix just came out this month and already has people raving. If you live in B.C., you're probably recognizing a bunch of locations while you're watching.

The popular show was filmed around Vancouver Island at some stunning locations.

The series is about a young single mother who flees an abusive relationship. She becomes a housecleaner in order to take care of her daughter. One of the executive producers on the show is Margot Robbie.

The Victoria Film Commissioner Kathleen Gilbert told Narcity that it was the biggest-ever production to film in the city.

"We estimate $10 million was spent locally with hundreds of locals hired," she said.

The series was filmed from the middle of October 2020 to mid-March 2021 at 160 different locations.

Netflix

The filming locations included Sidney, North Saanich, Esquimalt, Saanich, Colwood, Oak Bay, and Sooke.

Netflix

You'll recognize BC Ferries, which makes quite a few appearances.

Netflix

You'll also see several beaches, the Pat Bay Highway, and more.

There is no mistaking these gorgeous ocean views for anything but B.C.

