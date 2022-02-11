Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
filming in canada

The 'Jurassic World Dominion' Movie Trailer Is Out & So Much Is Filmed In BC (VIDEO)

It shows Chris Pratt all over the province!

Vancouver Editor
The 'Jurassic World Dominion' Movie Trailer Is Out & So Much Is Filmed In BC (VIDEO)
@prattprattpratt | Instagram, Universal Pictures | YouTube

The trailer for the new movie, Jurassic World Dominion, just came out and so much of it is filmed right in B.C.

Chris Pratt was in the province during filming, and the epic trailer shows him in the snowy setting of Kamloops and Merritt. There's no mistaking that the huge mountains all around them are in the province.

Pratt confirmed that filming was happening around February 25, 2020. Now, two years later — we finally get to see the province in action.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, the filming in February and March took place in Merritt and Kamloops. They even featured an old sawmill in the movie trailer, which is right outside of Merritt.

The trailer gives lots of screen time to the province. It opens panning over the stunning mountains and shows the dinosaurs running by.

On the trailer's YouTube description said that this movie will be the "epic conclusion of the Jurassic era."

It's of course starring Chris Pratt, along with Bruce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern.

Although it's sad to see the incredible movie series come to an end, it's pretty exciting that it was filmed in B.C.

The original movie, made in 1993, was actually filmed in Hawaii. It seems like the T-Rex has now moved to a colder Canadian climate.

If you want a look at a real Tyrannosaurus Rex while you wait for the movie release on June 10 — you are in luck!

Science World, in Vancouver, just announced that they have a new exhibition coming on February 26, where you can see a life-size model of the massive animal.

They will also have cast fossils of the dinosaur, and a reproduction that will make you feel like you are right beside it.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

niagara falls

This Ontario Spot Is The 2nd Most-Filmed Location In Canada & It Beat The Eiffel Tower

Canada is one of only four countries with a location that has over 100 credits!

Photokvu | Dreamstime

Lights, camera, action! It looks like Canada has its own version of Hollywood, and it's right here in Ontario.

A 2021 study revealed the most-filmed locations around the world, and Niagara Falls came in as Canada's winner.

Keep Reading Show less
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Showed Vancouver Love After It Got Ranked One Of Best Cities For Filmmakers

Vancouver takes first place, in his heart. ❤️

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds never fails to show Vancouver, B.C. some love, and now he has let us know that the city is has first place in his heart!

Vancouver was recently ranked number six on a list of the best places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2022, by MovieMaker Magazine, but Reynolds thinks it deserves a number one spot too.

Keep Reading Show less
filming in canada

Toronto Just Ranked As The Best Canadian City To Be A Moviemaker & Is 2nd In North America

Quiet on set! 🎬

Olddays | Dreamstime, @sexlife | Instagram

Move over Hollywood because there's a Canadian city making it into the movie big leagues!

So many TV shows and movies are going to hit Toronto’s streets this year, like the steamy Netflix series Sex/Life, and a new horror project directed by Guillermo Del Toro starring Rupert Grint.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver celebrity sightings

People Are Sharing Celebrity Run-In Stories & It Includes A Date With Ryan Reynolds' Mom

Someone also got Cole Sprouse's delivery order!

@sickkidsvs | Instagram, @therock | Instagram

People are sharing some of the best celebrity run-in stories they've had in Vancouver, and there are so many good ones.

It's no secret that B.C. is home to the filming of some epic shows and movies — including hits like Riverdale, Virgin River and even Twilight. This draws in a very elite crowd, who are often spotted walking around the streets of Vancouver.

Keep Reading Show less