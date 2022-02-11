The 'Jurassic World Dominion' Movie Trailer Is Out & So Much Is Filmed In BC (VIDEO)
It shows Chris Pratt all over the province!
The trailer for the new movie, Jurassic World Dominion, just came out and so much of it is filmed right in B.C.
Chris Pratt was in the province during filming, and the epic trailer shows him in the snowy setting of Kamloops and Merritt. There's no mistaking that the huge mountains all around them are in the province.
Pratt confirmed that filming was happening around February 25, 2020. Now, two years later — we finally get to see the province in action.
According to Hollywood North Buzz, the filming in February and March took place in Merritt and Kamloops. They even featured an old sawmill in the movie trailer, which is right outside of Merritt.
The trailer gives lots of screen time to the province. It opens panning over the stunning mountains and shows the dinosaurs running by.
On the trailer's YouTube description said that this movie will be the "epic conclusion of the Jurassic era."
It's of course starring Chris Pratt, along with Bruce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern.
Although it's sad to see the incredible movie series come to an end, it's pretty exciting that it was filmed in B.C.
The original movie, made in 1993, was actually filmed in Hawaii. It seems like the T-Rex has now moved to a colder Canadian climate.
If you want a look at a real Tyrannosaurus Rex while you wait for the movie release on June 10 — you are in luck!
Science World, in Vancouver, just announced that they have a new exhibition coming on February 26, where you can see a life-size model of the massive animal.
They will also have cast fossils of the dinosaur, and a reproduction that will make you feel like you are right beside it.