bc filming locations

This Map Shows Filming Locations In Vancouver & You Can Visit The Same Spots As Ryan Reynolds

Want to visit the actual Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters?

Western Canada Editor
Vancouver, B.C. Right: Ryan Reynolds

Brenda Kean | Dreamstime, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

There are filming locations all around B.C. that bring in stars like Ryan Reynolds, KJ Apa and Jennifer Garner. If you live in Vancouver, you're likely to have a few celeb sightings while strolling around town.

This interactive map lets you see big filming locations in the city so you can walk around spots from some of your favourite movies and shows.

Destination Vancouver's map shows a ton of locations where productions like Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Legion, Lucifer, Supergirl, the Flash, X-Men, Deadpool and more were filmed.

You can zoom into areas of the map to easily explore filming locations in your own neighbourhood. If you click on the pinned locations on the map, you can see a description of what was filmed there.

Some even have the exact episode of the series the location or landmark was in, so you can go back and watch it on screen.

There are even a few spots on Vancouver Island that you can see if you zoom out, including Hatley Castle. The old castle is the setting for Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters in Deadpool, X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand.

The City of Surrey also has a similar map showing filming locations in the area. You can see exactly where KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse were filming Riverdale or where Kiernan Shipka was in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Who knows, maybe if you go to check out some of these spots, you might get a sneak peek of a celebrity filming a new season!

