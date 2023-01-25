Justin Long & Kate Bosworth Were Spotted Getting Silly All Over Vancouver (PHOTOS)
They shouted out these local spots!
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth were living it up in Vancouver this month, and Long just shouted out some of their favourite spots on his Instagram story.
Top Rope Birria, Strange Fellows Brewing, and the Vancouver Aquarium all got a special recommendation from the actor, known for his roles in He's Just Not That Into You, Accepted, and New Girl.
Long was on his Canadian adventure with his girlfriend Kate Bosworth, who has also starred in a ton of movies, like Blue Crush and 21.
The pair took their adorableness to Vancouver, posing for pics at along the way.
The owner of Top Rope Birria, Kevin McKenzie, who Long posted a video with, told Narcity that the pair was super friendly. According to him, Long said that he was in town filming until March — so locals might be able to spot him hanging around still.
The tasty-looking food truck that the celebrities stopped at is right outside of Strange Fellows Brewing, where they hit up for a round of beer. The brewery told Narcity the couple's order included the Beldame Pilsner and the Jongleur Wit beer.
Long posted about their activities on his Instagram story on January 24, sharing a photo from each of the three local spots.
Looks like, after a day of tacos and beer, they had some fun at the aquarium!
Justin Long's Instagram story on January 24. @justinlong | Instagram
As for what Long is filming, Hollywood North Buzz reported that he is cast in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series.
They added the series is filming in Vancouver until March 31, 2023.