BC Locals Are Sharing Their Fave Vacation Spots In The Province & They Look Unreal (PHOTOS)
There's some hidden gems being revealed!
Ever go to book a vacation, only to find there are no reasonably priced Airbnbs left, flights have skyrocketed in price, BC Ferries tickets are gone, and you're scrambling to make an itinerary? Yeah, we've all been there, but the solution is to get booking them early.
This BC Reddit thread has locals sharing all their favourite vacation spots in the province, so you can get a head start on planning your next trip.
It all started thanks to someone from Ontario asking for help deciding where to go during a three-week family vacation on the West Coast.
British Columbians were here to save the day, making some vacation recommendations that live up to the 'Beautiful British Columbia' name.
Whether you're a local looking for a staycation or making the cross-country trek, here's where locals say you should hit up!
Wells Gray Provincial Park
Apparently, this stop is a must for camping and chasing waterfalls. Count us in!
This massive wilderness park is actually the fourth largest park in B.C. If you want something even bigger though, you can head to Tatshenshini, Spatsizi or Tweedsmuir.
Between the meadows of flowers set in the mountains, hiking, and wildlife though, you're all set here. Plus, Helmcken Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in Canada, and it's in this park.
Vancouver Island
There's a lot to cover when visiting the island, but one local said you shouldn't miss Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Ucluelet and Tofino.
While a few locals did suggest Tofino, one made the point to say that the small town is "too busy" and there are some nicer spots to check out on the island where you can avoid the crowds.
Someone else suggested Port Renfrew as an alternate.
They also said that Botanical Beach, Sombrio Beach, Mystic Beach, and Sandcut Beach are worth the trip.
So hop on a BC Ferries route to the island, and get exploring!
Kootenays
Some people suggested heading to the interior of the province and checking out the legendary Kootenays. This region is full of epic mountain ranges, stunning waterfalls, and beautiful lakes.
It's perfect for someone who loves the outdoors and is down for some adventure.
Osoyoos
After checking out the ocean, it's time to live the desert life. Yes, it's an actual desert...in Canada!
This place will give you a different vibe than the rest of Canada, so it's worth going to see the unique destination.
Sunshine Coast
The easiest way to get over to the Sunshine Coast is by taking BC Ferries to Gibsons. From there you can drive along the coast, exploring all of the hidden gems along the way.
This place is the West Coast lifestyle down to a tee.
Whistler
How can you go to B.C. without checking out this iconic tourist spot?
Winter here is great for skiing, of course, but in spring and summer, you can explore some unreal hikes in the Whistler area.