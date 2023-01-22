I've Lived In BC For Over A Year & These 7 Vacation Spots Are My Faves In The Province
If you're visiting, go to these spots!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
It's no secret that there's an array of stunning destinations and unreal small towns in B.C. waiting to be explored. After moving to Vancouver from the East Coast in September 2019, I've gotten to explore a ton of vacation spots in the province.
There's still much to see, but I have some favourite places that I think everyone needs to see if they're planning a trip to Canada's West Coast.
Victoria
People flock to Vancouver a lot, of course, but Victoria is a destination in its own right.
The oceanside city is full of amazing food, cool architecture, and great shopping. You can take BC Ferries over to Victoria from Vancouver — or a floatplane — and spend your entire vacation exploring the city and hidden gems on the island.
Don't miss the Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, which is just an hour and a half drive from the city.
Tofino
Call me basic all you want, but Tofino is a go-to spot for good reason!
Small town charm, surfing, views on views, and even a rainforest — all in one magical spot.
It's a journey to get there from Vancouver, but worth every minute. Plus, even the drive there is stunning.
Sunshine Coast
This area of the province is as beautiful as the name sounds.
The coastline is closed off from the mainland, so only accessible by ferry, boat or plane, but it's worth the trip. I went over to Gibsons on BC Ferries and it made for an incredible journey.
A vacation driving along the Sunshine Coast, stopping in at the little communities along the way, is sure to be unforgettable.
Whistler
Another classic vacation spot in the province is Whistler.
I love this place for skiing of course, but it's actually super fun for anyone. There's an amazing Scandinave Spa, lots of walking and hiking trails, and a fun village to explore.
You can also drive 30 minutes up to Pemberton, where there are lots of hikes — including the iconic Joffre Lakes.
Whistler is also only around 2 hours from Vancouver, so pretty easy to get to.
Bowen Island
This tiny island near Vancouver makes for the perfect mini-vacation.
It's a little slice of paradise not far from the city, with adorable little shops and spectacular views. If you want some classic West Coast scenery, this is the spot to go.
Make sure to hit up one of the restaurants on the waterfront!
Panorama Mountain Resort
This ski resort is pretty close to Alberta, set in the Purcell Mountains of the Rockies.
This specific spot was an amazing little alpine village, but I would recommend exploring anywhere in the Canadian Rockies on a trip out West.
You can take your pick of top-rated ski mountains, or hit up some relaxing hot springs while driving through.
White Rock
This is another spot not far from Vancouver, but that lets you feel like you're a world away.
This little city is home to Canada's Longest Pier and it has a beautiful coastline and beaches to explore. You can grab some Fish n' Chips and stroll along the pier for a perfect summer afternoon.