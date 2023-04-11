This BC Resort Was Just Named One Of The Best In The World & It's Stunning (PHOTOS)
Only one other Canadian spot made the list!
This Canadian Resort was just named as one of the best new hotels in the world. The short list of just 15 spots worldwide showcased the stunning Klahoose Wilderness Resort, in B.C.
AFAR's 2023 Stay List was curated by the "trusted network of editors, writers, and travel advisors," and considered locations, design, and service.
Alongside the stunning B.C. resort was a river lodge in Tanzania, a villa in Italy, and even a fellow-Canadian destination — the Muir Hotel in Halifax.
This was the only spot in B.C. to make the list though.
"One luxury of this wilderness retreat owned by the Klahoose First Nation is its location," the list said.
An hour seaplane ride from Vancouver, or a 45-minute boat from Lund, the resort will give you the ultimate peace and quiet — and so much more.
"The resort is surrounded by more than 2,500 acres of Klahoose territory that the community has protected for centuries. Here, glacial waterfalls plummet down snowcapped mountains and evergreens border the Homfray Channel," it added.
Toba Inlet Waterfall Tour.Klahoose Wilderness Resort | Tyler Cave
You can look out at the sea from one of their cabins, and likley see some wildlife.
If you want to experience the resort to its fullest, you can take your pick of activities.
The AFAR list said they include "Indigenous-led grizzly bear tours, wood-carving lessons from Klahoose interpreter Klemkwateki Randy Louie, and—perhaps the most meaningful experience—a participatory smudging and brushing ceremony around a fire."
Chris Tait the Tourism Manager for Klahoose Wilderness Resort told Narcity that it is a "regenerative travel experience that is intimate with just seven rooms and cabins allowing guests to connect with the beauty of Desolation Sound and see through the Indigenous eyes."
"This recognition is an open invitation for travellers from around the world to come explore the lands of the Klahoose People with us," Tait added.