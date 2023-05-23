This Breathtaking White Sand Beach In BC Was Just Named One Of The Best In The World
It's a hidden gem on Vancouver Island! ✨
Sandwiched between the turquoise waters of Mexico and French Polynesia, on a list of the World's Best Beaches, is one of Canada's very own sandy shores.
While the Great White North might not scream beach vacation, one look at this Vancouver Island beach will have you rethinking your trip to Europe and planning a Canadian holiday instead.
You won't find the paradise vibe in Ontario though — you'll need to look West for that. The only spot in the country to make the list was San Josef Bay on Vancouver Island.
The absolutely stunning beach in Cape Scott Provincial Park isn't easy to get to, creating a secluded atmosphere like none other.
The World's 50 Best Beaches 2023 list collected "votes from over 750 of the world's most recognized and experienced travel influencers, journalists and experts, as well as our Beach Ambassadors," the website said.
San Josef Bay came in at 36th place on the list, which highlighted its "rugged wilderness," sea caves, and soft sand.
@fuelforthesole
3 Must Visit National and Provincial Park on Vancouver Island 🌊 #vancouverisland #explorebc #travelcanada #adventurecouple
It's about a 45-minute hike to reach the beach, which might have you feeling exhausted just thinking about it, but it's actually a great thing. Thanks to its remote location, the beach isn't overrun by people, garbage, and one too many spike ball nets.
Here you can retreat into nature and get unobstructed views of the sparkling ocean and mountains.
The beach is in Cape Scott Provincial Park, which is on Vancouver Island's northwestern tip. A road trip through the island, with this as the destination, would make for an unreal summer vacation.
In the park, you can choose your own adventure, from a rainforest hike to wandering through the sea stacks.
Happy exploring!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.