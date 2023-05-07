6 BC Ferries Trips That Will Get You Out Of The City & Embracing Island Life
Summer getaways here we come! ⛴️
A BC Ferries trip is a way to escape the city, feel the wind on your face, and maybe even spot a whale or two along the way.
A summer isn't complete without at least a few BC Ferries vacations in the books, to some of the tiny islands scattered around the province.
One of the best parts about living in Vancouver is its friendly neighbour, the Pacific Ocean, and spending the warmer months getting out there. After a long and dreary winter we all deserve some island vibes.
So gather your crew, get these BC Ferries reservations made, and whatever you do — don't forget the camera (whales really are everywhere!).
Bowen Island
Sailing length: 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: You can get from the Horseshoe Bay terminal in Vancouver to this picturesque tiny island in less than an hour. If you need a break from city life but don't want to make a big (or costly) commitment, this is the perfect escape.
It's not like you'd be compromising either. This island might be small, but it has some breathtaking hikes, stunning beaches, and tasty restaurants to enjoy.
Go early, grab a coffee and a pastry from The Snug Cafe, check out one of the (many) adorable shops, and end the day on a patio next to the water.
The Sunshine Coast
Sailing length: 40 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This area isn't an island, but it'll definitely let you escape the city.
You can take the ferry over to the Langdale terminal which is only 10 minutes from Gibsons — a quaint little town full of fun shops and restaurants. Then you can drive along the coast, stopping along the way to explore the beaches and small communities.
Hornby Island
Sailing length: Three ferry rides
Why You Need To Go: Home to a beach dubbed "Little Hawaii," this place is worth the journey to get there. It'll take you almost five hours from Vancouver, and that includes multiple ferry rides.
You'll need to catch the ferry from West Vancouver to Nanaimo, then drive to Buckley Bay to hop on another ferry to Denman Island West, before taking one last ferry trip to Hornby Island.
A long journey, yes, but the destination is unforgettable.
Saturna Island
Sailing length: About 3 hours
Why You Need To Go: This slice of paradise is one of the Southern Gulf Islands, which are go-to spots for summer getaways. Hike up Mount Warburton Pike for a stunning view, or lay back on one of the beaches and watch the orcas swim by.
This island's landscape will have you snapping pics left and right, trying to capture the idyllic coastal vibe. It's also the perfect place to go if you want to escape the Vancouver rain because it's drier than both Vancouver and Victoria.
Vancouver Island
Sailing length: 1.5 hours
Why You Need To Go: While most of these other islands are tiny and perfect for a day's worth of exploration, Vancouver Island offers a little bit of everything.
Take the ferry to Victoria and spend the day exploring the oceanside city in all its charm, or head up to Juan de Fuca Provincial Park for a science drive with an even more scenic destination. Or, opt for docking in Nanaimo and heading to the legendary surfing town of Tofino.
You could spend all summer adventuring throughout the island, stopping at hidden gems like Mystic Beach and walking along stretches of sandy beaches.
Salt Spring Island
Sailing length: 1.5 hours non-spot
Why You Need To Go: Another one of the Southern Gulf Islands, this spot is ideal for all the adventure lovers out there. Hop on a kayak and spend the day touring along the shoreline, or lace up your hiking boots for a trek through the rainforest. The great outdoors is at your feet here, so you can make the most out of a sunny day away from the city.
If you want a more relaxing vibe, check out Lavender & Black — a beautiful lavender farm with rows of purple that will have you feeling at peace in no time.