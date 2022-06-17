This Is The Ultimate BC Ferries Vacation Itinerary For Your Next Long Weekend Trip
Did someone say island hopping?🏝️
It's almost summer, which means it's time to start planning those BC Ferries vacations to all of the tiny islands off the coast of Vancouver.
BC Ferries has tons of routes that can take you sailing across the ocean, to adorable small towns, peaceful hidden gems, and natural wonders. There's actually so much to choose from that you might have trouble narrowing down your vacation itinerary. Don't worry — this should help.
Here's how to spend the perfect long weekend, sailing around the Pacific Ocean on BC Ferries.
Day One
If you're starting from Vancouver, book a ticket from the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, which is in West Vancouver. For the perfect long weekend head straight to the ferry after work.
From there you can take the ferry all the way over to Victoria, B.C. and explore the city for the rest of the day and evening.
Day Two
From the Swartz Bay terminal in Victoria, you can head out to the Southern Gulf Islands, and escape the city experience you got yesterday.
First sail over to Mayne Island, which is less than an hour long ferry ride from Victoria.
This sunny little island is super fun to explore, and is known for amazing weather. Check out Lighthouse Park while there, and keep an eye out for all the orcas in the area!
There are also some great beaches on the island and swimming spots to check out.
Day Three
After a day spent exploring Mayne Island, hop back on the ferry to Galiano Island. It's a short 25 minute ride to this adorable island that's filled with beauty.
Get adventurous here and go kayaking, or check out the sandstone caves.
There are some amazing restaurants here to, that have some stunning views.
Day Four
Time to head home! You can take the ferry right from Galiano Island to the Tsawwassen terminal, and it will take about four hours, since you transfer through Swartz Bay.
It's a long journey, but worth it for the island hopping experience of a lifetime!