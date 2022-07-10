This Tiny Island In BC Is Full Of Breathtaking Views & You Can Spot So Many Whales
It's time to book a BC Ferries ticket! 🐋
This tiny island in B.C. has some seriously stunning views and is the perfect viewing spot to get a glimpse of some whales.
Saturna Island is roughly 3 hours and 15 minutes away from Vancouver. You will need to take a BC Ferries route to get to this secluded oasis of an island.
Many photos have been captured of all different types of whales, like humpbacks and orcas, swimming around the island. So, if you've always dreamed of seeing a whale swimming freely in the wild, this might be the place to come.
There are many little local businesses on the island to check out too. Small bakeries, cafes, pubs and art galleries are just a few of the many things you can check out while there.
There is also a picturesque hike to check out called, Mount Warburton Pike, and it will lead you to the top of a mountain providing views of many of the gulf islands.
Not to mention, even the rocky beaches here are mesmerizing and the perfect spot to watch the waves crash over one another. Keep your eyes peeled because you might even see a starfish or two hanging on to these rocks.
Everything from the nature to buildings on this island is absolutely beautiful and gives off the ultimate west coast vibes.
If you're looking for a place to stay the night, there are two camping spots located on the island. Gulf Islands National Park Reserve and Arbutus Point Campground are both great spots to stay, according to the island's website.
Plus, they are both dog-friendly and kid-friendly so you can bring the whole family along with you!