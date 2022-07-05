BC Ferries Is Offering Huge Discounts If You Travel At These Times This Summer
It's time to start exploring all those tiny islands!
If you've been dreaming of travelling around B.C. this summer but are tight on cash, these cheap BC Ferries routes might be a great solution.
From July 6 to September 1, BC Ferries is having a huge sale on 11 of its sailings, offering 75% off vehicle fares for some inter-island routes. Discounts will be applied at the terminal to standard and overheight vehicles for some early morning and late evening sailings.
"The promotion is designed to encourage customers to travel on less busy sailings by giving them a discount, freeing up space at more popular times," BC Ferries said in a press release.
You will not be able to purchase these discounted tickets in advance, so make sure to get to the ferry terminal early to get them before they sell out!
Keep in mind that there are some blackout dates when discounts will not be available, from July 28 to August 1.
How to get the deal
The BC Ferries discount will apply to vehicle fares for the following routes at these sailing times:
Victoria (Swartz Bay) to Salt Spring Island (Fulford Harbour) — Monday to Saturday at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m.
Crofton (Crofton) to Salt Spring Island (Vesuvius Bay) — Monday to Saturday at 6:30 a.m., Sundays at 7:40 a.m., Saturday to Thursday at 10 p.m. and Friday at 11 p.m.
Powell River (Saltery Bay) to Sunshine Coast (Earls Cove) — Daily at 9 p.m.
West Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) to Bowen Island (Snug Cove) — Daily at 9:20 p.m.
Powell River (Westview) to Texada Island (Blubber Bay) — Monday to Friday at 7: 40 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday at 8:15 p.m.
Nanaimo (Nanaimo Harbour) to Gabriola Island (Descanso Bay) — Monday to Friday at 5:45 a.m. and Saturday to Sunday at 6:35 a.m.
Chemainus (Chemainus) to Thetis Island (Preedy Harbour) to Penelakut Island (Telegraph Harbour) — Saturday to Thursday at 8:55 p.m. and Fridays at 9:05 p.m.
Buckley Bay (Buckley Bay) to Denman Island (Denman Island West) — Daily at 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Campbell River (Campbell River) to Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove) — Sunday to Thursday at 9:30 p.m., Friday to Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and daily at 10:30 p.m.
Port McNeill (Port McNeill) to Malcolm Island (Sointula) to Cormorant Island (Alert Bay) — Daily at 6:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.
Graham Island (Skidegate) to Moresby Island (Alliford Bay) — Friday to Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 p.m.