The famous CPKC Holiday Train is lighting up BC soon and these are all the stops
This festive train is covered in holiday lights!
The festive CPKC Holiday Train is travelling all over Canada during the holiday season.
This year's route includes many stops in B.C., so here's what you need to know about seeing the lights near you!
For the 2025 season, the CPKC Holiday Train will visit cities, towns and communities across Canada and the U.S. in November and December.
There are two festive trains that travel through Canada and the U.S. to let as many communities as possible experience the festivities.
It also helps to raise food, money and awareness for local food pantry organizations and food banks.
All the Holiday Train events in Canada are free, but bringing a food or monetary donation for your local food bank is appreciated.
The CPKC Holiday Train is stopping at almost 200 locations this year, which means events will take place during the day and at night.
But even when the train is travelling during the day, the holiday lights will stay on across the CPKC track network in Canada.
If you've never seen this Holiday Train before, it pulls into the stop with the lights on, and then one of the boxcar doors is lowered.
Musicians play holiday-themed songs and their original songs while on board the train.
After the final song, the boxcar door closes, and the train pulls out of the stop to go to the next Holiday Train destination.
The CPKC Holiday Train route for 2025 includes 24 stops in B.C.
Here are the stops on December 14:
- Sparwood — 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 367 Pine Avenue
- Fernie — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 700 1st Avenue
- Jaffray — 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. at Community Hall
- Cranbrook — 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 25 Van Horne Street
Here are the stops on December 15:
- Creston — 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Millennium Park
- Castlegar — 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 400 13 Avenue
- Nelson — 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1900 Lakeside Drive
Here are the stops on December 16:
- Radium — 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Foresters Landing Road railway crossing
- Golden — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the 7-11 Store on 10 Avenue
Here are the stops on December 17:
- Revelstoke — 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Victoria Road
- Sicamous — 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Highway 1 & Silver Sand Road
- Canoe — 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at 50 Street & Canoe Beach Drive
- Salmon Arm — 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 51 Lake Shore Drive NE
- Notch Hill — 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 1639 Notch Hill Road
Here are the stops on December 18:
- Chase — 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Shuswap Avenue & Ash Drive
- Kamloops — 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Sandman Center on Lorne Street
- Savona — 7:05 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Savona Access Road & Savona Street
- Ashcroft — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Railway Avenue & 5 Street
Here are the stops on December 19:
- Lytton — 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. at Station Road
- Agassiz — 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Agra Center at 6800 Pioneer Avenue
- Haney/Maple Ridge — 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Billy Miner Pub
- Pitt Meadowns — 9:05 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. at Harris Road & Advent Road
Here are the stops on December 20:
- Port Moody — 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at 300 Ioco Road
- Port Coquitlam — 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Kingsway Avenue & Mary Hill Road
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.