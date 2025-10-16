Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

CPKC Holiday Train is travelling through Alberta and here's where you can see festive lights

The train cars are decorated with holiday-themed lights! 🎄

cpkc holiday train on a bridge with calgary skyline behind it

CPKC Holiday Train in Calgary.

Courtesy of CPKC
Senior Writer

The magical CPKC Holiday Train is travelling through Canada this holiday season.

With a lot of stops in Alberta, here's what you need to know when and where you can see the train's festive lights.

This year, the CPKC Holiday Train will go to cities, towns and communities during November and December.

CPKC actually has two festive trains that travel through Canada and the U.S., so even more communities can experience the holiday festivities.

It also helps raise food, money and awareness for local food pantry organizations and food banks in each community.

Holiday Train events are free, but you're being asked to bring a food or monetary donation for your local food bank if you can.

The CPKC Holiday Train is going to almost 200 locations this year, so events will take place during the day and at night.

Even when the train travels during the day, the festive lights will stay on across the CPKC track network in Canada.

If you've never seen the Holiday Train, it pulls into the stop with the lights on, and then one of the train car doors is lowered.

Musicians play holiday-themed songs and their original songs on board the train.

After the final song, the door is closed, and the train pulls out of the stop to go to the next destination on the route.

The CPKC Holiday Train route for 2025 features 23 stops in Alberta.

Here are the stops on December 7:

  • Provost — 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 50th Avenue & 46th Street
  • Hardisty — 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at the Highway 881 railway crossing

Here are the stops on December 8:

  • Camrose — 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 52 Avenue & 50 Street
  • Wetaskiwin — 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 4009 50 Street
  • Ponoka — 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at 50 Street & 47 Avenue
  • Lacombe — 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Len Thompson Fish Pond
  • Blackfalds — 8:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at CPKC tracks at Gregg Street between Broadway Ave & East Ave

Here are the stops on December 9:

  • Innisfail — 12:55 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. at the 50 Street railway crossing
  • Olds — 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the 50 Street railway crossing
  • Didsbury — 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at 20 Street & 18 Avenue
  • Airdrie — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nose Creek Park on Main Street

Here are the stops on December 12:

  • Calgary — 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Anderson C-Train Station

Here are the stops on December 13:

  • Okotoks — 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Daggett Street between Veterans Way and Northridge Drive
  • Blackie — 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at 1201 Railway Avenue
  • Vulcan — 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1st Avenue & 2nd Street
  • Lethbridge — 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue North & 12th Street

Here are the stops on December 14:

  • Fort MacLeod — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the 5th Avenue railway crossing
  • Pincher Creek — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the 3rd Ave railway crossing at Highway 3
  • Coleman — 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at 17 Avenue & 69 Street

Here are the stops on December 21:

  • Medicine Hat — 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Queen & North Railway St. East of the CPKC Station
  • Tilley — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the southeast side of Crossing Highway 876
  • Brooks — 6:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at the Civic Building on 1st Ave.
  • Gleichen — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 3rd Ave. & Crowfoot Street

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

