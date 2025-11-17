Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

The CPKC Holiday Train is stopping in Ontario this month and here's where you can see it

There will be a free concert at every stop! 🎄

holiday train on tracks lit up at night

Holiday Train in Canada.

David Carey | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The magical CPKC Holiday Train is travelling through Ontario in November.

You can see the train aglow with festive lights at more than 20 stops across the province this month.

Each year, the CPKC Holiday Train tours cities, towns and communities across Canada and the U.S., including locations in Ontario.

Train cars are lit up with winter and holiday-themed lights.

Some of the Holiday Train events are during the day, but even then, the train cars will still be glowing.

After the train pulls into the designated stop, one of the boxcar doors is lowered, and musicians play songs for the crowd.

All of the Holiday Train stops in Canada are free to attend.

But you're asked to bring a food or monetary donation for local food banks if you're able.

Here's what you need to know about the CPKC Holiday Train stops in Ontario during November.

These are the stops on November 20:

  • Milton — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glen Eden Ski & Snowboard Centre
  • Hamilton — 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at West Kinnear Yard

These are the stops on November 21:

  • Cambridge/Galt — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 10 Malcolm Street
  • Ayr — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Inglis Street & Willison Street
  • Woodstock — 6:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at 199 Winniett Street
  • London — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Richmond Street & Piccadilly Street

These are the stops on November 22:

  • Chatham — 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Convention Center
  • Windsor — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Erie Street West & Janette Avenue

These are the stops on November 28:

  • Finch — 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at James Street between William Street & George Street
  • Merrickville — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the south side of Broadway Street railroad crossing near By Street
  • Smith Falls — 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 63 Victoria Avenue
  • Perth — 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wilson Street Railway Crossing

These are the stops on November 29:

  • Belleville — 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. across from East Bayshore Park on Keegan Parkway
  • Trenton — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at RCAF Road Railway Crossing
  • Cobourg — 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 232 Spencer Street East (behind the Columbus Community Centre)
  • Bowmanville — 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scugog Road & Wellington Street
  • Oshawa — 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 680 Laval Drive
  • Toronto — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 750 Runnymede Road

These are the stops on November 30:

  • Vaughan — 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Nashville Road
  • Springwater (Midhurst) — 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. at Anne Street North & Wenden Court
  • MacTier — 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at CPKC Station
  • Parry Sound — 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Station on 1 Avenue Road
  • Shawanaga — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Village Road
  • Ruter — 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. at Rutter Train Station
  • Sudbury — 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at VIA Train Station on Elgin Street

After that, the CPKC Holiday Train will make a few more stops in Ontario during December.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

