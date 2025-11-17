The CPKC Holiday Train is stopping in Ontario this month and here's where you can see it
There will be a free concert at every stop! 🎄
The magical CPKC Holiday Train is travelling through Ontario in November.
You can see the train aglow with festive lights at more than 20 stops across the province this month.
Each year, the CPKC Holiday Train tours cities, towns and communities across Canada and the U.S., including locations in Ontario.
Train cars are lit up with winter and holiday-themed lights.
Some of the Holiday Train events are during the day, but even then, the train cars will still be glowing.
After the train pulls into the designated stop, one of the boxcar doors is lowered, and musicians play songs for the crowd.
All of the Holiday Train stops in Canada are free to attend.
But you're asked to bring a food or monetary donation for local food banks if you're able.
Here's what you need to know about the CPKC Holiday Train stops in Ontario during November.
These are the stops on November 20:
- Milton — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glen Eden Ski & Snowboard Centre
- Hamilton — 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at West Kinnear Yard
These are the stops on November 21:
- Cambridge/Galt — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 10 Malcolm Street
- Ayr — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Inglis Street & Willison Street
- Woodstock — 6:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at 199 Winniett Street
- London — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Richmond Street & Piccadilly Street
These are the stops on November 22:
- Chatham — 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Convention Center
- Windsor — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Erie Street West & Janette Avenue
These are the stops on November 28:
- Finch — 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at James Street between William Street & George Street
- Merrickville — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the south side of Broadway Street railroad crossing near By Street
- Smith Falls — 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 63 Victoria Avenue
- Perth — 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wilson Street Railway Crossing
These are the stops on November 29:
- Belleville — 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. across from East Bayshore Park on Keegan Parkway
- Trenton — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at RCAF Road Railway Crossing
- Cobourg — 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 232 Spencer Street East (behind the Columbus Community Centre)
- Bowmanville — 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scugog Road & Wellington Street
- Oshawa — 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 680 Laval Drive
- Toronto — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 750 Runnymede Road
These are the stops on November 30:
- Vaughan — 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Nashville Road
- Springwater (Midhurst) — 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. at Anne Street North & Wenden Court
- MacTier — 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at CPKC Station
- Parry Sound — 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Station on 1 Avenue Road
- Shawanaga — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Village Road
- Ruter — 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. at Rutter Train Station
- Sudbury — 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at VIA Train Station on Elgin Street
After that, the CPKC Holiday Train will make a few more stops in Ontario during December.
