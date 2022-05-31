NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

bc ferries

BC Ferries Is Serving Beer & Wine On 3 Major Routes Out Of Vancouver This Summer

Travelling is about to get more fun! 🥂

Vancouver Editor
People on a BC Ferries deck.

Alpegor | Dreamstime

A BC Ferries vacation just got a little more exciting because the company is introducing alcoholic beverages to some of their café menus.

Three ferry routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island are going to be serving up beer, wine, and cider this summer.

A press release from BC Ferries said that in the upcoming months, the Coastal Cafes aboard the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay ferries will have alcoholic beverages.

The company actually introduced wine and beer to the Pacific Buffet as a test, in 2019-2020, and it went smoothly. Now they are taking it a step further, with "licences to sell alcoholic beverages with the purchase of a meal in select Coastal Cafes on board," the release said.

The move to booze is thanks to customer feedback, they added. It seems like British Columbians wanted to have some more fun on their ferry rides.

Thankfully the company listened, although they will have some rules in place to keep it safe.

The alcoholic drinks will be available in limited quantities, and people on the ferries will only be able to get two drinks each. They also have to be bought along with a meal, at the Coastal Cafes.

BC Ferries is going to start the new drink service by the end of the summer — so you can start planning your vacation route now! You might want to consider walking onto the ferry instead of driving, so you can enjoy a couple of drinks.

