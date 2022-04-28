6 Things You Need To Know If You're Going On A BC Ferries Trip & Want To Do It Right
So you don't have to learn the hard way!
BC Ferries is honestly more of an experience than just a mode of transportation.
If you're visiting B.C. it should be on your bucket list to experience the ferry. You get stunning views the entire time and can go from one island to another.
Since moving to B.C. I've been on a few different BC Ferries routes — and have learned a few hacks along the way.
My first time experiencing the ferry was on my trip from Vancouver to Tofino, and it was actually pretty stressful because I didn't know what to expect at all.
The next time I ventured onto the ferry I was much more prepared though, and it was smooth sailing — literally, the waters were nice and calm.
Hopefully, these tips and tricks can help future ferry travellers in B.C. have a fun adventure.
Book ahead whenever possible
On my first trip, my friends and I decided to just show up at the ferry and get on. It turns out that it's not always so easy.
We had a car and got stuck waiting for hours because we didn't book our ticket ahead of time.
Some routes — like Vancouver to Bowen Island — actually don't let you book ahead because there are ferries going back and forth so frequently.
Make sure to check the BC Ferries website though, to avoid being stuck in your car waiting. Or at the very least — download some shows to watch on your phone in preparation.
Dress warm
Don't make the mistake of wearing a t-shirt and shorts, even if it is warm on land.
Once you're on the water the wind is chilly, and you'll definitely want to spend most of the trip outside enjoying the view — not stuck inside with goosebumps.
Bring some snacks
Even if you do book ahead, for most sailings you're asked to arrive at the ferry terminal 30 minutes ahead of time. Once on the ferry, there is a food court — but I recommend bringing some snacks for the wait time.
Get photo-ready
There is no denying how breathtaking the ferry rides are. Out on the water, you can see massive mountains in the distance, and you pass by little islands the whole way.
You'll be wanting to snap a few photos on your journey so don't forget to look the part.
Tie up your hair
For all the ladies out there — or long-haired lads — the wind will mess up your hair.
If you have any hope of not having wild hair when you arrive at your destination, bring a hair tie.
You always have the option to stay inside on the ferry of course, but you really don't want to miss out on the whole experience outside.
You might want to pack Gravol
I didn't think I even got seasick — until I had a very bumpy ride on the ferry. Especially if you're parked below deck, the ferry can get rocky.
Go prepared with Gravol just in case you hit choppy waters.