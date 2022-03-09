6 Road Trips To The US From BC That You Have To Add To Your Bucket List This Year
It's time to start planning 🗺️
If you're an intrepid explorer itching to pack your bags, there are lots of road trips that start in Canada but travel all over the U.S.
B.C. is super close to the U.S., making it easy to visit our neighbours in the south when you want a change of scenery (or a trip to Target).
Here are some amazing road trips from B.C. that are close to the U.S. border so you can take a quick trip.
Victoria to Seattle
Time: Three hours to the border, 5 hours total
Why You Need To Go: The main reason I want to go to Seattle is for the Grey's Anatomy tour. If you're not a die-hard Grey's fan like me though, the city is full of vibrant culture, cool coffee houses and grunge music. You can catch a Seahawks game during the season, and take a trip to Pike Place Market.
Abbotsford to Montana
Time: 20 minutes to the border, 14 hours total
Why You Need To Go: Get that Rocky Mountain trip in by going to Montana. The long trip is made easier with beautiful views, and parks to stop at along the way. Bring a pair of cowboy boots and embrace your inner country. If you're into the outdoors and looking for a nature vacay, this is the trip for you.
Surrey to San Francisco
Time: 30 minutes to the border, 15 hours total.
Why You Need To Go: Although the trip is long, there are so many things to do in San Francisco. It's also an epic road trip along the coast, with tons of cute towns along the way to stop in at. Once you're there, check out the Golden Gate Bridge, hang out at the waterfront, or try to escape from Alcatraz. There are also an amazing amount of vintage stores there, so bring your wallet!
Whistler to Olympia
Time: Two hours to the border, five hours total.
Why You Need To Go: It will take you two hours to reach the U.S. border from Whistler, but the drive is classic beautiful B.C. scenery. Once you make the trip over to Washington state, you're in for an amazing journey. There are a ton of cool towns you can go to, including Olympia which is the capital. It has museums, breathtaking landscapes and cool farmers' markets.
Vancouver to Las Vegas
Time: An hour to the border, 19 hours total.
Why You Need To Go: If you're desperate for a super fun vacay, then you might be willing to make this drive. Vegas gives you that sun you're probably missing in B.C., and basically guarantees a fun time.
Kelowna to Yellowstone National Park
Time: Two hours to the border, 13 hours total.
Why You Need To Go: Yellowstone basically speaks for itself. It's a stunning park in Wyoming with dramatic canyons, hot springs, waterfalls and wildlife. You won't be disappointed if you make the trek there.
