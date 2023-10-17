8 Breathtaking Natural Wonders In BC That Will Transport You To A Different World (PHOTOS)
You can see something over five hundred million years old.
It's no secret that B.C. is full of natural beauty, but if you know where to look you can discover natural wonders that you might not have even known existed.
Just looking at the photos of these places will make you eager to explore, and add to your bucket list of Canadian destinations. If you have a spark for adventure, it might be time to take a trip through B.C. to hunt down these breathtaking spots.
Whether you're in the province for a short visit and have to pick just one or are planning a big road trip, you won't be disappointed by these magical sights.
Take notes, because you won't want to miss any of these stunning places.
Burgess Shale fossils
Price: $10.50 for park entry + $57.50 to $73 for a guided hike into an excavation site
Address: Multiple locations in Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, BC
Why you need to go: The Canadian government website says that these unique fossils are actually "the oldest evidence of complex life on Earth."
They even existed before dinosaurs! For being over five hundred million years old, they are incredibly well preserved.
You can take guided hikes to these fossil sites in Yoho and Kootenay National Parks.
Cheewhat Giant
Price: Free
Address: Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, BC
Why you need to go: This is actually the largest tree in all of Canada — and the photos don't even do it justice. The massive tree towers over you, and it's set within the spectacular Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Vancouver Island.
You trek through the rainforest to the ancient western red cedar tree, making it an adventure with a big (seriously, massive) payoff.
Haida Gwaii
Price: Free
Address: Haida Gwaii, BC
Why you need to go: This magical group of islands has so much to explore within them. They have an incredible diversity of animals and plant species that are unique to the land. The archipelago's been nicknamed the "Canadian Galapagos" because of this, and there's a deep history there.
Before visiting you can visit the Haida Nation website to do the Haida Gwaii Visitor Orientation and sign the Haida Gwaii Pledge. You can also contribute to the Haida Gwaii Stewardship Fund to "support Air, Ocean, Land and People stewardship as it relates to tourism."
Spotted Lake
Price: Free
Address: Osoyoos, BC
Why you need to go: This gorgeous lake is super unique and has colours ranging from blue to green and yellow. It looks totally unreal, but it actually happens in the summer due to the level of minerals in the water.
Farwell Canyon
Price: Free
Address: Riske Creek, BC
Why you need to go: You'll feel like you're in the middle of a desert when you see this sand dune. According to Destination British Columbia, it is actually the biggest in the province and one of the few natural sand dunes that exist in Canada.
Hunlen Falls
Price: Depends on method of travel
Address: Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, BC
Why you need to go: This is actually Canada's highest freefalling waterfall, and it's totally stunning. Unlike some other super-high waterfalls, it is one single flow of water dropping down.
Getting here is not for the faint of heart, though. You'll need to take a 32.8-kilometre hike or a floatplane for a view of the falls.
Great Bear Rainforest
Price: Free
Address: Bella Coola, BC
Why you need to go: If you go at the right time of year, you can explore this place that is filled with grizzly bears. There are so many that they have observation decks for tourists, so you can stay safe while looking.
They also have hot springs, glaciers and incredible hikes here. This lush nature is full of natural beauty and surreal wonders.
Helmcken Falls
Address: Helmcken Falls Rd, Thompson-Nicola, BC
Why you need to go: This is yet another waterfall that will blow your mind. It's also one of the highest falls in Canada, and this one is actually easy to get to.
Located in Wells Gray Provincial Park, it's a short one-kilometre hike to the viewing spot.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.