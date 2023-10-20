The 'Grand Canyon Of The North' Is In BC & It's Surrounded By Lush Forest (PHOTOS)
Canada is full of its own natural wonders.
While Arizona's Grand Canyon gets all the hype, Canada has one of its own that offers uniquely spectacular views.
Tucked away in northern B.C. is the breathtaking Stikine River Provincial Park, which is home to the Grand Canyon of the Stikine, also dubbed the "Grand Canyon of the North."
The spectacular natural wonder comprises over 70 kilometres of massive canyon walls, which have been carved out through river erosion over the course of history.
Within that canyon flows the Stikine River, a mighty waterway that is unnavigatable in some sections. You can kayak and canoe on the upper Stikine River though, and you can also explore the hiking trails in the area while there.
With the lush forest of the park surrounding the unbelievably steep walls of the canyon, it looks like something from a different world.
The park is also full of an abundance of wildlife, so keep your eyes out for bears, birds and moose.
To see it all for yourself is quite the journey though, depending on where you're coming from.
According to the BC Parks website, you can get to the Stikine River Park by taking Highway 37 or Telegraph Creek Road, although "visitors should note that this road is steep and narrow in some places."
"The main canyon is located between the Highway 37 bridge and the Telegraph Creek townsite," it added.
While exploring the park, be mindful of the land you're on. The BC Parks website notes that "since time immemorial the area has been heavily used by the local Tahltan indigenous people and their ancestors."
The area is culturally significant for the Tahltan Nation, and if you happen to discover any archaeological finds while visiting, you should leave them where they are and report them to the local BC Parks or the Tahltan Central Government office. You can also learn more about the history of the Tahltan Nation and the land on its website.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.