The 'Grand Canyon of the East' Is A Road Trip From Ontario & It Has 3 Majestic Waterfalls
It's stunning during the fall. 🍂
You don't need to get on a plane in order to enjoy Grand Canyon-worthy views. This landmark near Ontario has been dubbed the "Grand Canyon of the East" and it's just a road trip away from the province.
Letchworth State Park is located in New York State, less than 2 hours from the Niagara Falls border. The park is known for its stunning scenery and is "one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S."
According to the Letchworth State Park website, it is known as the "Grand Canyon of the East" and with its towering cliffs, it's easy to see why. Some of these rock walls stretch up to 600 feet, creating spectacular views.
The area is also home to the rushing Genesee River, which cuts through the gorge, creating three major waterfalls as well as some small enchanting waterfalls with a seasonal flow.
The three most popular cascades are Upper Falls, Middle Falls and Lower Falls. They can be found along the Gorge Trail at the South End of the park.
Upper Falls has a railway that runs overtop of it, making it a stunning spot for photos. Middle Falls is the tallest of the three and is located right next to the Glen Iris Inn, and Lower Falls is viewable from a historic footbridge.
During the fall, the lush forests transform into a dreamland of red and orange, making Letchworth State Park a gorgeous place for autumn hikes. One of the most popular lookout spots is Hogsback. You can enjoy majestic views of the towering cliffs covered in fall foliage. Another spectacular way to take in the fall scenery is by taking a hot air balloon ride.
Letchworth State Park is open year-round and there is an entrance fee during busy season, from May up until October.
If you're dreaming of gorgeous trails through a gorge, majestic waterfalls and stunning fall colours, it might be worth taking a road trip to New York this fall.
Letchworth State Park
Price: $10 USD per vehicle entrance fee
Address: 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY
Why You Need To Go: You can experience the "Grand Canyon of the North" at this majestic park in New York State.
