9 Ontario Waterfalls That Are Surrounded By The Most Spectacular Fall Scenery
Fall for these views. 🍂
If you love a good waterfall, then you'll want to visit some of these stunning cascades around Ontario this autumn.
These spots are even more beautiful during the fall season, and you can enjoy golden forests and leafy lookouts during your adventure.
This year, the colours are expected to peak between October 1 and 21, according to Discover Muskoka, so it's time to start planning those waterfall hikes.
From hidden woodland gems to breathtaking ribbon cascades, here are nine spectacular Ontario waterfalls surrounded by vibrant fall scenery.
Inglis Falls
Price: $10 parking pass
Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Owen Sound, Inglis Falls is known as one of "the best waterfalls in the area" according to the website.
The 18-metre cascade is located in Inglis Falls Conservation Area, which boasts 200 hectares of stunning landscapes and trails. During the autumn season, the surrounding forest turns to shades of red and gold and you can enjoy a scenic hike through the colours.
If you don't feel like hiking, you can easily access the waterfall from the parking lot. There is a lookout point to the side of the cascade where you can take in the breathtaking views.
Smokey Hollow Falls
Price: Free admission
Address: 80 Mill St. S., Waterdown, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a colourful forest, this ribbon waterfall is a stunning autumn adventure and is also known as Grindstone, Waterdown or Great Falls, according to the website.
You can gaze at the scenic cascade from the viewing platform. The 10-metre waterfall isn't huge, but it is a gorgeous natural wonder to visit during the autumn months.
It's located on a section of the Bruce Trail, meaning that you can enjoy some scenic fall hikes in the area and make a day trip out of it.
Tiffany Falls
Price: $11 parking fee per day
Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find several dreamy waterfalls in this conservation area. The journey will take you through a forest of red and orange and across bridges where you can bask in autumn glory.
Tiffany Falls tumbles 21 metres over the rock face and is also a popular cascade to see during the winter months when it freezes over.
It's surrounded by leaf-covered cliffs on either side, making it a picturesque spot to visit. Once you've seen this natural wonder, you can head to the Bruce Trail for a hike which will also take you past Sherman and Canterbury Falls.
Potts Falls
Price: Free
Address: Cedar Lane Exit of Highway 11, Bracebridge ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover five gorgeous cascades at High Falls, including the whimsical Potts Falls which is located in a forest and is straight out of an autumn fairytale.
The cascade is located along the Trans-Canada Trail System and you can also discover Big High Falls, Muskoka Canyon Falls and more along the trail.
Bridal Veil Falls
Price: Free
Address: Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: This island waterfall is a dreamy place for a visit during the autumn season. Tucked away on Manitoulin Island, Bridal Veil Falls features a whimsical cascade surrounded by fall splendour.
The water tumbles into a turquoise pool that makes for a magical swimming hole during the summer months.
If you're craving a hike, you can follow The Billings Connection Trail for more fall foliage and nature views.
Tew Falls
Price: $16 per vehicle and driver, reservations required starting September 23, 2023
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located close to Webster Falls in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, Tew Falls is worth adding to your autumn bucket list. The 41-metre ribbon waterfall cascades over the rock face and can be viewed from platforms.
The waterfall is located at the start of a loop that leads to the popular Dundas Peak. This stunning lookout spot features views of a red and gold valley and is breathtaking during the fall.
Webster Falls
Price: $16 per vehicle and driver, reservations required starting September 23, 2023
Address: Optimist Trail, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Also located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, Webster Falls is another incredible cascade to see during the fall. At 22 metres high, the curtain waterfall is one of the most iconic in the area.
The water drops over tiered rocks surrounded by a patchwork of colours. You can take a stroll across the historic cobblestone bridge that crosses Spencer Creek for some beautiful views.
A separate reservation is needed to see this cascade during the fall colours season.
Jones Falls
Price: Free
Address: 717861 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in an old-growth forest, the enchanting Jones Falls is worth adding to your autumn bucket list.
The 12-metre cascade can be tricky to find as it is located deep in an orange and red forest. You'll pass through a hidden rocky crevice in order to reach the natural wonder.
The waterfall is surrounded by lots of trails so you'll have endless opportunities to enjoy the fall colours.
Stubbs Falls
Price: Prices vary
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find this dreamy cascade in Arrowhead Provincial Park, and the charming bridge over the river is the perfect spot to take in the scenery.
The waterfall is located along a 2.6 kilometre route which takes around 40 minutes to complete.
Arrowhead has tons of other stunning fall trails to explore so you can easily spend a day or longer taking in the views at this scenic park.
If you're dreaming of chasing some waterfalls this autumn, you'll want to keep these gorgeous cascades in mind.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 25, 2021.
- Ontario Autumn Waterfalls Surrounded By Colourful Trees That You ... ›
- Beautiful Waterfalls In Ontario Can Be Found On This Driving Tour ... ›
- This Hamilton Hiking Trail Takes You To 2 Spectacular Lookouts Over A Cascading Waterfall - Narcity ›
- 16 Surreal Waterfalls You Can Visit In Ontario - Narcity ›
- 12 Secret Places In Ontario You Won't Believe Really Exist - Narcity ›
- This Beautiful Suspension Bridge Takes You Over A Gorgeous Waterfall In Ontario - Narcity ›