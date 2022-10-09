This Beautiful Hike Near Toronto Takes You Past A Woodland Waterfall To A Red & Gold Valley
It comes with all the views.
You can wander through an autumn wonderland at this gorgeous hiking spot near Toronto. Boasting a tumbling waterfall and breathtaking lookout, this place is worth a road trip this season.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, located in Dundas, has endless nature to explore. One gorgeous hike to take in the fall is the Dundas Peak and Tew Falls Loop.
You'll wander along a leaf-covered trail to Tew Falls, a 41-metre ribbon waterfall that's the tallest in Hamilton. There are several viewing platforms so you can get multiple vantage points of the cascade.
Once you've enjoyed this natural wonder, you can take a forested trail to Dundas Peak. The 1.8-kilometre loop can be found to the right side of the falls, and it will lead you uphill through red and gold trees. Along the way, you'll come across another lookout with views of the gorge, so you'll want to have your eyes peeled and your camera ready.
Once you reach Dundas Peak, you'll be treated to "incomparable" views. The towering spot is located at the opening of Spencer Gorge, and you can gaze across a valley speckled with vibrant orange and red trees. If the sky is clear, you'll be able to see places like Hamilton Harbour, Dundas, and Ancaster.
A reservation is required in advance between May and November. You can book a spot online before visiting. The conservation area is home to another waterfall — Webster Falls, but this spot requires a separate reservation.
If you're dreaming of autumn views, take a trip to this stunning fall area with a tumbling waterfall and breathtaking lookout.
Dundas Peak & Tew Falls
Price: $10 reservation fee, $5 per person
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander past a ribbon waterfall to a gorgeous lookout at this fall hike.
