fall activities in toronto

7 Enchanting Spots Near Toronto That Are Like Strolling Through Central Park In Fall

Get lost in all the colours. 🍂

@markusbar | Instagram, @mandanephotography | Instagram

Fall is one of the most beautiful times to take a stroll, and these spots around Toronto will whisk you away to Central Park.

While it may not be New York, the quaint bridges, tree-lined pathways, and ponds at these places have similar vibes and are especially beautiful during the autumn season.

Mill Pond

Price: Free

Address: Mill Pond, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mill Pond's short loop will take you around a pond where you can see all the fall colours reflected.

Website

High Park

Price: Free

Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This park explodes with colour every autumn, and while it may not be New York City, it certainly has the vibes.

Website

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area

Price: $10 reservation fee, $5 per person

Address: Harvest Road, Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Webster Falls walk at this conservation area will lead you past a cobblestone bridge, and you can imagine you're strolling through Central Park as you cross it. A reservation is required in advance.

Website

Victoria Park

Price: Free

Address: 32 Dill St., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic park features an iron bridge, towering trees, and a beautiful pavilion.

Website

Claireville Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 8180 Hwy. 50, Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Described as an "urban oasis," this area is full of valleys, forests, and wetlands.

Website

Guild Park

Price: Free

Address: 201 Guildwood Pkwy., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring a number of regal sculptures and architecture, this park is even more stunning during the fall season.

Website

The Arboretum

Price: Free

Address: 200 Arboretum Rd., Guelph, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting 400 acres of tree-lined pathways and natural beauty, this spot is a dreamy place for a walk on a crisp autumn day.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

